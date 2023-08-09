20230805 Michelle Freeman

Michelle Freeman, left, was presented with a Paul Harris Fellowship by Newnan Rotary Club Treasurer Ginger Jackson Queener.

Michelle Freeman, one of the sponsors for the Newnan High School Interact Club, was honored by the Newnan Rotary Club with a Paul Harris Fellowship.

Freeman, along with former Newnan High School teacher Amber Steele, helped lead the Interact Club for five years.