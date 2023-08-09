Michelle Freeman, one of the sponsors for the Newnan High School Interact Club, was honored by the Newnan Rotary Club with a Paul Harris Fellowship.
Freeman, along with former Newnan High School teacher Amber Steele, helped lead the Interact Club for five years.
The Paul Harris Award is presented to Rotary members who contribute monetarily, as well as voluntarily serve the Newnan Rotary Club.
Freeman joins over one million Paul Harris Fellows, some of which are non-Rotarians. At the International Assembly in 1979, incoming Rotary International President James Bomar challenged each Rotary Club to make one non-Rotarian a Paul Harris Fellow.
Other notable Paul Harris Fellows include U.S. President Jimmy Carter, Russian President Boris Yeltsin, U.S. astronaut James Lovell, and U.N. Secretary-General Javier Perez de Cuellar. Jonas Salk, developer of the Polio vaccine, was also made a Fellow.