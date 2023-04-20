20230422 Steed.jpg

Mike Steed, left, performing with his son Zach, right

 Photo courtesy University of West Georgia

In the mood for some bluegrass music this summer? Tickets are on sale now for the inaugural Mike Steed Celebration Concert at the University of West Georgia’s Townsend Center for the Performing Arts. Supported by the Michael P. Steed Endowment for Performing Arts, the concert will feature Grammy-nominated bluegrass band The Seldom Scene on Friday, June 23.

“We chose The Seldom Scene because they are one of the greatest and most innovative bluegrass bands of all time,” said Zach Steed ’89, Mike’s son, a UWG alumnus and member of the UWG Foundation Board of Trustees. “My dad had all their albums, and he introduced me to them when I was a kid. Fans of the Scene love how the band has always put its unique stamp on songs from other genres such as country, rock, blues and gospel. Their records had a direct impact on my becoming a bluegrass musician, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring this great band to the Townsend Center in Carrollton.”