Officer Marc Merriman of the Newnan Police Department recently completed a DUI Detection and Standardized Field Sobriety Testing course at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth.

 Courtesy City of Newnan

Taught by the Georgia Police Academy Division of GPSTC, the training program includes the observation techniques involved in recognizing when a driver may be operating a vehicle under the influence of intoxicants.