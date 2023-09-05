Officer Marc Merriman of the Newnan Police Department recently completed a DUI Detection and Standardized Field Sobriety Testing course at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth.
Taught by the Georgia Police Academy Division of GPSTC, the training program includes the observation techniques involved in recognizing when a driver may be operating a vehicle under the influence of intoxicants.
Patterns of driver behavior and the more common errors committed by drivers under the influence are identified. Students are taught safe methods of stopping and approaching a suspect driver and the observations that can determine if a driver is under the influence.
Emphasis is placed on the proper manner in which to administer field sobriety tests. Practical exercises are conducted both during the day and at night, and those exercises are used to emphasize the importance of proper response to the problem.
Field sobriety tests are taught using the standards of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the International Association of Chiefs of Police. The course is funded by the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.