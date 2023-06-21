20230617 CUTLINE VFW

From left are VFW Post 2667 Commander Jeff Bouchard, John Daviston, and Billy Aflord.

 Photo courtesy Janet Alford

VFW Post 2667 recently presented a plaque to John Daviston at McKoon Funeral Home and Crematory for their loyal support to the local VFW.

McKoon provides sound equipment, chairs and water to all Veteran events at Veterans Park.