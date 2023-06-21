VFW Post 2667 recently presented a plaque to John Daviston at McKoon Funeral Home and Crematory for their loyal support to the local VFW.
McKoon provides sound equipment, chairs and water to all Veteran events at Veterans Park.
McKoon also provides its chapel during inclement weather for Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonies so that the VFW can continue to honor veterans, according to Janet Alford with VFW Post 2667.
“Their support of not only our VFW organization but of the Coweta Veterans Club and all of the Veteran organizations is appreciated more than they know,” she said.