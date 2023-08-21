20230819 Jackson WOGK.jpg

Professor Melissa D. Jackson stands with her recent painting of Mayhayley Lancaster during Thursday’s meeting of the White Oak Golden Kiwanis Club.

 Clay Neely

Professor Melissa D. Jackson recently provided interesting insights about the fortune-teller, lawyer and politician of Heard County, Mayhayley Lancaster during Thursday’s meeting of the White Oak Golden Kiwanis Club.

A self-proclaimed “oracle of the ages” who often forecast – with eerie accuracy – the future events in people’s lives, Lancaster grew up in Heard County, where she lived for most of her life.