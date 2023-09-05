The Newnan-Coweta Art Association has selected Donna Massey as the featured Artist of the Month for September.
Massey's art will be featured in the entryway of Newnan City Hall until the end of September.
Creative and fine arts have long been part of Massey’s life. Acrylics are her medium of choice, ever since she discovered their versatility while in high school. She said she enjoys painting pastoral landscapes that depict a quiet and peaceful lifestyle.
Local and regional exhibits of Massey’s original paintings include the Carnegie Library in historic downtown Newnan, the Peachtree City Public Library, Newnan Theatre Company and the Arts Clayton Gallery in Jonesboro.
Since 2012, Massey has had paintings juried into the NCAA’s Annual Member Show and has had paintings selected in the top 10 for the past two years. From June 2017 to May 2018, two of her pieces were displayed in both the Office of the Governor and the House Appropriations Office Suite in Atlanta.
In February 2018, she was part of a three-woman show at West Georgia Technical College.
Massey’s recent work is displayed on her Facebook page, Donna Massey Art.
The NCAA's general meetings are held on the third Monday of each month from August through May at 7 p.m. at the Harriet Alexander Art Center on Hospital Road in Newnan. An art demonstration is presented each month. Visitors and new members are always welcome.