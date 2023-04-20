Join the Newnan Carnegie Library and the Newnan Carnegie Library Foundation Friday, April 28th for a free lunchtime program. Bring a lunch with you as we welcome Mike Brown, local author and President of the Hometown Novel Writers Association.
Brown will discuss the motivational background for his writing, publishing opportunities, challenges today, the value of leaving a lasting legacy, and his forthcoming new book, The Last Laird of Sapelo. The doors open at 11:30 a.m. and the program begins promptly at 12 p.m.