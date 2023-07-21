20230722 Carnegie Badwater

Scott Ludwig will discuss his experience at the Badwater Ultrmarathon at the Newnan Carnegie on Aug. 3.

Join the Newnan Carnegie Library and author Scott Ludwig on Aug. 3 at 2:30 p.m. for a discussion on the Badwater Ultramarathon, which is considered to be the world’s toughest foot race.

The 135-mile course starts 282 feet below sea level in the Badwater Basin and ends at an elevation of 8,360 feet at the portal of Mount Whitney. The race runs through the middle of Death Valley in July, when the weather conditions are the most extreme.