Join the Newnan Carnegie Library and author Scott Ludwig on Aug. 3 at 2:30 p.m. for a discussion on the Badwater Ultramarathon, which is considered to be the world’s toughest foot race.
The 135-mile course starts 282 feet below sea level in the Badwater Basin and ends at an elevation of 8,360 feet at the portal of Mount Whitney. The race runs through the middle of Death Valley in July, when the weather conditions are the most extreme.
Coweta County author and runner Scott Ludwig will share what the experience is like from someone who completed the race on what may have been the hottest day on earth in 100 years.
“This will be an interesting and exciting talk on an extreme event, with extreme conditions, and with someone who actually experienced those extremities and is here to share all of those surreal adventures,” said Jessica Dunnington, Carnegie program associate. “It’s going to be a good one, and we enjoy having Scott here as a speaker or host for Carnegie events.”