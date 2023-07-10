To get to the top, Lorraine Johnson had to start in the middle – and stay there.
A long list of awards, accolades and accomplishments dots her curriculum vitae, dating back to her student teaching days in the mid-1980s. By 1987, Johnson was a team leader at Central Middle School, where she taught English language arts.
She’d left her family in North Carolina to attend what was then West Georgia College, thinking she’d probably go back home after finishing her degree. Instead, she’d found a new home.
“I student taught here in Coweta County, and before I finished my student teaching, they hired me,” Johnson said. “So I decided to stay here. I absolutely fell in love with Newnan and the Coweta County School System.”
Teacher of the Year
Johnson was teaching at Arnall Middle School when she was named Coweta County Teacher of the Year in 2002, and then she was selected 2003 Georgia Teacher of the Year as well. The national push for middle schools and team teaching – something the Coweta school system was starting to put in place under legendary former OP Evans Principal Herman Fletcher – was part of her focus when she was named a finalist for National Teacher of the Year.
“While they were getting the middle school model in place, we recognized right away that there was immense value for these kids being part of a smaller team or community where a group of teachers share the same students,” Johnson said. “It was more challenging than an individual teacher teaching his or her own subject, but it allowed teachers to be more responsive to their needs as middle schoolers, versus going from teacher to teacher and risking slipping through the cracks.
In Coweta County, the implementation was a bit of a crazy time, Johnson said. Students went to Moreland Elementary, Arnco-Sargent Elementary and the original Madras School through seventh grade, and OP Evans Junior High housed eighth grade for awhile. During middle school teacher training and transition, which was under Fletcher’s direction – the school system created a mini model at Central High with just seventh grade because high school freshmen were also attending school at Central at the time. The original East Coweta High School soon transitioned into a middle school, as did Evans Junior High.
It was a lot of change in a relatively short period of time for Coweta County, which now has eight middle schools to house grades 6-8 – a group of students that previously had been plunged into the world of high school barely a breath out of elementary school.
Navigating the tricky years
Johnson said one of the unique challenges of the middle school years is meeting social and emotional needs along with academic needs.
“It is important for middle schoolers to feel like they belong,” she said. “They’re trying to figure out their place in school, their social circles, their world, all while navigating this rush of emotional and hormonal change. And everything seems like the end of the world – the end of a friendship, not making a team. It’s life-altering. And so just helping them know that everything’s going to be OK, helping them by letting them know you believe in them and that while they’re going to make mistakes, they also are going to grow from those mistakes.”
Building a culture of trust is crucial in meeting those needs, Johnson said, and that’s at the heart of the successful middle school model.
“You have a team name, you have a community,” she said. You’re doing community service with your team. You’re doing team-building and relationship-building activities. You get to know them. It’s the people and the community that they can trust and know they’re safe. That’s where the best learning can take place.”
And Johnson should know. She struggled socially in school, and some of the teachers who invested in her ended up influencing her decision to become an educator.
Johnson said she attended five different elementary schools in six years because her father’s career meant frequent moves for her family.
“I became painfully shy, having to start over in a new location every year where I didn’t know the teachers or the students and I was in totally different surroundings,” she said.
But things changed for Johnson in sixth grade because of one first-year teacher.
“She greeted me at the door, and she seemed to already know the name I went by, which was Rainy,” Johnson said. “She said, ‘I’m brand new too, and we’re going to learn together.’”
The teacher also somehow knew Johnson was a University of North Carolina Tar Heels basketball fan.
“I realized that my grandmother had reached out to her and given her some background,” Johnson said. “She told her how tough it had been on me with so many changes in schools. And so my teacher made that extra effort. She had high expectations and she gave me confidence in knowing I wasn’t just another student filling a desk, that I mattered, that I had value and a voice.”
That year, Johnson ran for student council at her new school and was elected by her new classmates. She won the school’s spelling bee and was runner-up in the science fair.
“It’s all small things but I would not have even attempted those things had it not been for (my teacher) and her belief in me,” Johnson said.
Another of her influences was her high school French teacher.
“He was such an inspiration and so creative in how he taught French and was able to engage students,” Johnson said. “And so between those two educators, I thought if I can do that for a student as a teacher – because I knew how life-changing it was for me to have one in middle school and one in high school – I wanted to be able to do that. And I understood how middle school is such an important time. Middle schoolers are so curious and funny, but they have such a hard time regulating their emotions.”
Doing middle school right
She served as assistant principal at Willis Road Elementary from 2004-2006 and joined the Madras staff as assistant principal in 2006. She was in that role for a year before taking over as principal in 2007. Johnson’s focus on middle grades education and administration have earned her a slew of state and national leadership positions, as well as awards.
In addition to Teacher of the Year honors, she has been recognized by the Georgia Association of Educational Leaders, the Georgia Association of Middle School Principals, the Smarter Kids Foundation, the University of West Georgia Alumni Association, Walmart and Who’s Who. She has chaired the school system’s literature curriculum committee, served as an advisor to the state and national secretaries of education, co-authored Georgia’s ELA Performance Standards for middle school and served on the committee for school accreditation.
But it’s her interactions with students that have meant the most over the years, Johnson said.
“The biggest reward is just seeing the successes,” she said. “I recall a student who had been in the custody of the state for awhile after both of his parents passed away, and he had no siblings. He ended up living with his aunt. I knew that any support he was going to get was going to be with us. He had zero confidence, a tough situation at home, and he had failed sixth grade twice before he came to seventh grade.”
A Secret Service agent who frequently spoke to classes agreed to mentor the student, and his teaching team gave him extra support. But still the student struggled.
“I remember him saying over and over, ‘I can’t do this. I can’t do this job,’” Johnson said. “What he really meant was that he didn’t understand.”
As the student’s team members were working with his mentor to get him caught up academically, they also worked with him to build some career aspirations.
“He had a great sense of humor,” Johnson said. “We asked him what he was passionate about and he said, ‘Look at me. I’m a big guy. I like to eat.’ And I said, ‘Fantastic. Culinary arts, then.’”
By the end of his middle school years, the student was regularly on the A/B honor roll, and he eventually graduated from Newnan High. Years later, Johnson got a call from him.
“He said his seventh grade year changed his life,” Johnson said. “He said he was so proud of the certificates he got at the end of that year. That they told him he could be somebody, and that he held onto them for years.”
The certificates were in a backpack that got stolen at a bus stop, and Johnson promised to reprint them for him. And then the former student had some news to share.
“He had gone to culinary school and had his own restaurant in Tennessee,” Johnson said. “It made me cry. I tell my teachers, ‘Do not give up on your kids.’ This is why. It’s our mission. Because no matter how bleak it looks, these little things we’re doing now will have a ripple effect. It helps you realize that every student matters, and the work we do is so important.”
A place for everybody
After her retirement, Johnson’s husband, Tim, will spend a few more years teaching eighth graders at Lee Middle, she said. While she will enjoy having extra time to follow her beloved Tar Heels around, travel and spend time with family, she still plans to be extremely involved with middle school students – and staff and administrators, if they need her – as a mentor.
More than 40 clubs and activities are offered for students at Madras these days, most developed under Johnson’s watch. A place for every student, a community and a home. Over the years, it hasn’t just been the students who are being schooled, Johnson said. And it takes a particular kind of willingness to grow up with your students.
“Our mission is ‘every child, every chance, every day,’” said Johnson, whose successor will be Herbert Betts, with whom she’s worked closely for the past 14 years. “It is a call to action in this building. No matter how bad the day was, the next day, we’re going to hit the reset button for staff or students. If they mess up, it doesn’t change how we feel about them. We own it, we learn from it and we try not to make the same mistake again. Our students have to have their basic needs met and they need to feel safe before the learning can begin.”
But a sense of humor is also necessary, especially at the middle school level.
“You have to be able to see the humor in things because the students have no filter,” she said. “They’re hilarious. And if you take yourself too seriously or you can’t laugh with them, it’s probably not the place for you.”