Amber Poindexter of Newnan, who currently holds the title of Royal International Ms. North Georgia, will compete for the Royal International Ms. crown.
Poindexter, who was diagnosed with three autoimmune diseases in 2011, said she rediscovered her love for mentoring children while volunteering at a children’s museum during her recovery.
The author of two children’s workbooks, Poindexter said she has turned her own love of learning into a passion for helping children disconnect from electronics and reengage with one another, learning together through STEAM-inspired arts, crafts and scientific projects.
The Royal International Ms. pageant will take place in Orlando, Florida, in July.