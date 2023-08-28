“America’s Got Talent” judges rained gold confetti down on a group of young drummers from the Atlanta area.
Newnan resident Artavious “Trayvonne” Hamler, 10, and the Lil Rascalz drumline have made it through to the “America’s Got Talent” semifinals.
Hamler and the group traveled back to California on Monday and will compete in the live semifinals on Aug. 29.
Hamler, a fifth grader at White Oak Elementary School, has been playing drums since he was 4 and is a student at the Atlanta Drum Academy.
The Atlanta Drum Academy was started by James Riles III. Riles said the academy was formed from his love to not only play but teach other kids and adults alike who have the same passion for drums as himself.
“Trayvonne has been a dedicated student of the Atlanta Drum Academy,” said Riles. “His hard work and dedication have paid off, as he and his drumline have been selected to showcase their talent on one of the biggest stages in the world.”
The 20-piece student ensemble delivered an energetic and vibrant performance in front of thousands of people. What they didn’t know was that their lives were about to change.
Each of the four judges and the host have a Golden Buzzer that they press for an act they deem truly incredible. The buzzer – if awarded – automatically advances acts to the next stage of competition.
As the judges preparedwere preparing to vote, host Terry Crews smashed the Golden Buzzer. The drumline erupted into cheers as gold confetti rained over the stage. The drumline was automatically given a spot in the live semifinals.
“I’m blessed, famous, closer to winning and now a 10-year-old celebrity,” Hamler said.
During this stage of competition, viewers are able to vote for their favorite contestant. Voting goes through the show’s official website, https://agt.vote.nbc.com.
“To see him win the Ggolden Bbuzzer was very exciting and memorable,” said Hamler’s father. “We are proud parents, and his mom even cried. It means a lot to us and him to experience this opportunity.”
The group is counting on votes from friends, family and members of the community to make it to the next stage of competition.
“We would like to thank everyone for their support and ask that they tune (in) and vote,” Hamler’s family said in a joint statement.
“America’s Got Talent” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC, and voting closes Wednesdays at 7 a.m.