Newnan resident Artavious “Trayvonne” Hamler, 10, and the Lil Rascalz drumline have made it through to the “America’s Got Talent” semifinals.

“America’s Got Talent” judges rained gold confetti down on a group of young drummers from the Atlanta area.

