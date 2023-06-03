Graduation ceremonies are always full of fanfare and excitement; however, not many ceremonies also serve as a surprise reveal of a college student’s double life.
For Newnan local Logan Hudson, his graduation from Georgia Tech served exactly this purpose as he was finally revealed to be the spirited figure behind Georgia Tech’s beloved mascot — Buzz.
During his college tenure, Logan appeared to his fellow students and professors as a typical college student who diligently attended classes, participated in extracurricular activities and was well-liked by his peers. Little did anyone suspect that Logan actually had a secret identity just waiting to be revealed!
Buzz the Yellow Jacket has been the cherished mascot of Georgia Tech University since the 1970s. Buzz is an integral part of Georgia Tech’s culture and a staple part of athletic events where he can be found energizing the crowd and cheering on the team. To keep up the tradition, several students split the duties of performing as Buzz and keep their identities a secret until graduation.
When Logan started at Georgia Tech, he did not initially plan on becoming part of the “Buzz” mascot team. A fellow classmate and friend, who was already on the mascot team, encouraged Logan to audition at the end of his second year of college.
Though Logan had no prior experience as a mascot and no prior dance experience, he decided to go ahead and audition as his friend thought it would be something that he would be great at doing.
The audition process was held over the course of a few weeks, and auditionees were taught how to walk, act and dance like Buzz. When auditions concluded, Logan beat out 14 others to become one of two auditioning students asked to join the team of 10.
Balancing his studies, personal life and newfound role as the university mascot was not an easy feat for Logan. Buzz is an indispensable presence" at every Georgia Tech sporting event including football, basketball, baseball and softball. In addition to attending games, Buzz also runs his own social media account and will make special appearances on and off campus.
Despite his rigorous schedule, Logan graduated with a communications degree with honors and more than fulfilled his duties as Buzz, even volunteering to attend a graduation party in California dressed as the mascot during his tenure on the team.
Logan cited good time management as his key to success along with a supportive team environment: “Our whole team is going through the same rigor of the institute. Knowing that your teammates are also going to class and practice and appearances, we just all lean on each other and help each other out.”
While his duties as Buzz were intensive, Logan truly loved being part of the team. He and other members of the team started new traditions with Buzz like dancing with Goldrush, Georgia Tech’s dance team, and performing skits at every home football game.
Logan stated that these new responsibilities, “pushed the team to be creative every single week … and it ended up being a win. We'd perform right in front of the student section, and they’d get really into it.
The hard work and creativity paid off when Buzz won the mascot category at the 2023 NCA and NDA Collegiate National Cheer and Dance Championship. Logan recalls winning the championship as his favorite “Buzz” memory as he was the one chosen to perform in the suit for the competition.
Performing as Buzz gave Logan the chance to try things he never thought that he would do. While Logan is more reserved in his everyday life, he said that performing as Buzz gave him the chance to “dance and be crazy and twerk and do all these things that I would never do as Logan, but I get to express myself in this really fun way as Buzz.”
At graduation, Logan finally revealed his secret identity. Keeping with the traditional reveal, Logan was carried across the stage by Buzz when his name was called signaling to the crowd that he had been a member of the mascot team.
Logan reflected that the reveal was a “precious memory that really came full circle” as his friend who encouraged him to audition was the one to carry him across the stage.
While Logan’s time as Buzz has come to an end, he has high hopes for the future team. Logan stated that he and his teammates were not afraid to fail and were always looking for new opportunities for Buzz. He hopes this continues and that future teams “take Buzz to places he has never been, do things he has never done and accomplish things never seen before.”
Just a few weeks out of college, Logan is now working part-time with Freddy Falcon and Blooper. Though the mascot industry can be hit or miss in terms of open positions, Logan is being patient and hoping for the right opportunity.
For now, Logan reveals that he is “still in the mascot world, and I’d love to stay here as long as I can.”