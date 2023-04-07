Local father and businessman Chase J. Jackson has always had a love for reading and storytelling, and his two young sons also share the same passion.

Jackson and his sons Chase Jr. and Kaiden recently released their books all at the same time earlier this year. Jackson released his second novel, a suspense novel titled, “The Family Curse.” The young brothers released their first educational children’s book, “The Adventures of King Kaiden and Kool Kid CJ.”