Local father and businessman Chase J. Jackson has always had a love for reading and storytelling, and his two young sons also share the same passion.
Jackson and his sons Chase Jr. and Kaiden recently released their books all at the same time earlier this year. Jackson released his second novel, a suspense novel titled, “The Family Curse.” The young brothers released their first educational children’s book, “The Adventures of King Kaiden and Kool Kid CJ.”
From an early age
Jackson said he started writing in the second grade.
“I wrote a story, and my teacher asked me if I got it out of a book,” Jackson said. “I told her that I wrote it. She gave me some inspirational words and told me to keep going.”
Jackson said throughout his adolescence and college career, he would write short stories and poetry. He wrote his first novel while at the University of West Georgia in Carrollton. He said he also signed his first publishing deal in the mid 2000s.
Jackson said his writing comes from his experiences.
“Honestly, it’s like someone is talking to me,” Jackson said in reference to when he writes.
He said his second novel he recently released is not based on his family, but based on different experiences of families in New Orleans. He said he does a lot of reading himself — mainly suspense novels and self-help books.
A gift of writing
Jackson said his sons Chase Jr. , who is eight years old and his youngest son, Kaiden, who is six years old, have their own imagination when it comes to storytelling.
He said he noticed their gift of writing while talking with them while the boys took a break from playing video games.
“We were just sitting around and we would just come up with stories,” he said.
Jackson said the boys typically tell him their story and ideas and he guides them and helps them write it down.
“I let them be free with their imagination,” he said.
He said “The Adventures of King Kaiden and Kool Kid CJ” is about the boys wanting to go to their grandmother’s house, but in order to get there they must solve a math problem or complete an educational task. Each completed task gets them closer to Grandma’s house.
“In the end, they land in their grandmother's front yard,” he said. “We incorporated their favorite subjects into the book. They were really excited once they saw it all come together.”
On tour
Jackson self-published the three books. He said the learning curve can be overwhelming, but once he got the hang of it, it wasn’t that bad.
“The biggest thing is marketing,” he said. “ I love marketing. I can do it all day. Once I figured that out, it was easier.”
According to wordsrated.com, a noncommercial internal research data and analytics group, 30-34 percent of all ebooks sold are self-published. Three hundred million self-published books are sold each year, and Amazon pays $520 million in royalties to self-published authors each year.
The father-son trio is currently on a book tour, traveling about every other month on the weekend. Jackson said he receives invitations from different book events or he reaches out himself.
The tour kicked off earlier this year in New Orleans at the Blk Inc Book Festival at the Botanical Gardens in New Orleans. He said started there since his novel was based on families in New Orleans.
“We have books on hand to sell, and we sign them,” Jackson said. “I’ve done book signings before locally in the Atlanta area, Newnan and Morrow.”
Jackson said he wants to expose his sons to the world and different possibilities. He said they do well interacting and explaining their book while on tour.
“I really want to have them open their minds and see different places,” he said. “There’s just so much more to see out there. I started prepping them at least two months before the first tour. My oldest son jumped right out and started explaining what their book is about. They got used to it really quickly.”
Jackson said he’ll look for more opportunities to tour and plans on making a stop in Newnan. He said the books are available on his website and Amazon.
Figuring it out
Jackson said the boys are already working on their sophomore book, which will be about being stuck inside a video game. Of course, they will have to complete some educational tasks to get out. He said the book may be ready by August.
He said the second grader and kindergartener are still figuring out what they like. He said they’ve tried sports as well.
Jackson is also teaching his sons the family business. Jackson owns Jackson GEN Media Group, a multimedia marketing company that focuses on video production and book publishing.
Jackson’s company has done film productions with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Palmetto, Mays High School, Recession Proof and other businesses. He said he often takes the boys with him when possible to learn the ropes of the business.
“I want them to see that part of the business,” he said.
Jackson said his next book may be about his family expanding. He and his wife, Jessica, are expecting a new baby in a few months.
“It may be about them getting used to the baby,” he said.
Jackson said he hopes his family’s story will be an inspiration to other writers — young and old.