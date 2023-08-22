What happens when a has-been country music diva hits the road with her four best friends from high school?
Author Jayne Jaudon Ferrer’s novel, “Hayley and the Hot Flashes,” answers that very question.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
The news you’re reading was written by a local reporter, one of several employed by The Newnan Times-Herald.
For more than 155 years, The Newnan Times-Herald has been Coweta County’s source for independent, local news. We are dedicated to providing readers with accurate and unbiased community journalism.
Our newspaper is an independent, locally owned business with employees who live and work in the Coweta County area.
We ask that you please support our mission by becoming a subscriber for only 22 cents a day.
There aren’t many things 22 cents will buy these days, but you can buy verified, quality journalism that aims to cover the issues that concern you the most.
If you’re already a print subscriber, simply register and log in. There is no extra fee.
If you experience any difficulty accessing our website, please contact us immediately and we’ll ensure you’re taken care of.
The Newnan Times-Herald is here for you. Can you be here for us?
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
What happens when a has-been country music diva hits the road with her four best friends from high school?
Author Jayne Jaudon Ferrer’s novel, “Hayley and the Hot Flashes,” answers that very question.
Ferrer grew up frequently visiting Nashville and was interviewing top-name country artists as a newspaper stringer for the Tampa Tribune when she was still in high school.
“I love music, and I love words,” Ferrer said. “Putting them together just seemed natural.”
“Hayley and the Hot Flashes” is the story of a country music diva who hasn’t had a hit in years. Hayley Swift reluctantly agrees to a low-budget tour of the South, but hours before the first gig – her 35th high school reunion – her backup singers are injured in a wreck.
Four friends Hayley sang with in high school come to her rescue, and they’re such a hit, she invites them to join her on the tour while her regulars recover.
Awkward flirtations, equipment malfunctions and a few nasty catfights combine to wreak havoc, but it’s a crazed stalker, an overzealous fan, and unexpected health issues that ultimately derail the tour.
“There’s a lot of humor, but the story also touches on serious subjects: midlife concerns and treatments, work/life balance and the importance of attitude vs. age,” Ferrer said.
The novel was named an August Bonus Selection by Pulpwood Queens and Timber Guys International Book Club, and several sources are weighing the merits of turning the book into a movie.
Ferrer said that she hopes readers will be inspired to reconnect with friends with whom they may have lost touch, or to go after that goal that they’ve always dreamt of.
Ferrer will be signing copies of the novel at the Sharpsburg Book Fair on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.