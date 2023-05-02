In Noyers Sur Serein, France, the light is “white and pure and magical,” according to artist Trish Land.
That light tints many of the 80 pieces of Land’s artwork that will be on display at The Boyd Gallery on Friday during downtown Newnan’s Gallery Stroll.
“I’m thrilled that David (Boyd) is opening the gallery to me again,” said Land, who last exhibited in Newnan in 2019.
Land’s exhibit, titled “Emotional Terrain,” will be displayed in 1600s salon style – many framed but glassless, another French touch – and cover the entire Boyd Gallery.
Much of Land’s work is reflective of her favorite places – north and south Georgia, Belize, the Gulf Coast – but Noyers Sur Serein is special.
It’s a medieval 12th century village where kings once tread on the cobblestoned streets, where windmills spin in the breeze and children kick balls down alleyways, where people grow their own food and take a long afternoon break. Where it doesn’t get dark until 10 p.m., when the sky turns the cobalt blue that is reflected in Land’s paintings.
“It’s a feeling,” Land said. “I’m just a sponge, an observer. I sit and watch and listen and it’s all different. It’s not like anything else I’ve ever experienced.”
She has immersed herself in village life part of every year for four years as part of a residency program.
“I had always loved France,” Land said. “I had been several times. When I heard about art residences, I applied and got accepted. It has really just changed the trajectory of my work. It was the thing I needed to fill my spirit and my eyes and my creativity.”
Land said she gets her information for her work from her environment. She has spent years painting Georgia and the Gulf Coast and has made a point of traveling as often as possible.
“Traveling to me is an incredible education,” she said. “I don’t paint places I haven’t been to unless someone commissions me. I paint the energy of places. I never want to forget where I’ve been, and that’s a way that I do it. It really lives in my cells, and painting is the way that I tell the story about it.”
Her body of work has expanded as her life experiences increase, Land said.
“I’ve definitely stayed true to painting what I love and places I love,” she said. “I do feel like I’ve evolved as a person, and my work reflects that. I’m very connected to what I do. It is my living and it’s my joy. As I grow as a person and experience new things and see the world differently, my work has the same feeling. My work changes with me.”