From left are: front, Dianne Lotyczewski, Cindy Coggin and June Beers; second row, Sharon McDaniel, James Brantley, Susan Brantley, Judi Worth, Sarah Ingram, Tawonna, Flake and Joan Exner. 

 Photo courtesy Kiwanis Club of Coweta County

The Kiwanis Club of Coweta County has a food booth at the fair.

The club is providing hot dogs, chili dogs, slaw dogs, barbecue sandwiches, Chick-fil-A sandwiches, pimento cheese, Frito pies, and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.