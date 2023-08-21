20230819 Backpack Buddies.jpg

Past President of Kiwanis of Coweta County Linda Dickerson, standing second from the right, presents a check to Lori Burnett of Backpack Buddies.

Kiwanis Club of Coweta County recently presented a check to Backpack Buddies, a local nonprofit that helps fill the gap for students who receive breakfast and lunch at school but need help with meals on weekends and holidays.

The organization works with school counselors to identify students who could benefit from the program, their parents sign them up and they are sent home with a bag of shelf-stable, easy-to-eat food on the weekends.