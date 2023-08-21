Kiwanis Club of Coweta County recently presented a check to Backpack Buddies, a local nonprofit that helps fill the gap for students who receive breakfast and lunch at school but need help with meals on weekends and holidays.
The organization works with school counselors to identify students who could benefit from the program, their parents sign them up and they are sent home with a bag of shelf-stable, easy-to-eat food on the weekends.
The donation was made possible by the proceeds made from the KCCC food booth at the Coweta County Fair. Members of the Kiwanis Club helped pack backpacks for students.
Kiwanis Club of Coweta County meets on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at 10 a.m. at the Newnan Country Club. All visitors are welcome.
Backpack Buddies receives donations Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The office is located at 96 Werz Industrial Blvd. Those dropping off donations can pull up to the back of the building at the roll-up door.
Backpack Buddies can work with those who can’t make the donation times to set up another time. Text 678-770-8618 to coordinate a time. Backpack Buddies posts updates on its website, backpackbuddiesga.org.