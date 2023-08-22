Keith’s Korner is an arts and crafts festival put on every year by the Keith family.
It began as a local yard sale, with Wellene Keith and Ellen Bassett taking advantage of the traffic backup on Franklin Road from the Powers Crossroads Festival. This proved to be a great way to get rid of some of their kids’ toys and clothes since all they could do was watch the traffic jam.
As Powers Crossroads grew, many vendors were turned away from Powers when they tried to get a booth at the show. With every passing year, more vendors would stop and ask if they could set up as part of the yard sale.
Over time, Gene and Willene Keith were approached by vendors wanting to drop the yard sale, and they would help bring more crafters. Vendors making items like furniture, bird houses, ceramics, antiques, clothes, scroll saw art, yard art and toys took over the yard sale.
In the mid-’80s, the Keith family saw the need for food, so they added a kitchen run by the family. Hamburgers, hot dogs and corn on the cob were added to the festival.
The Keiths not only ran the show but would make and sell large holiday yard pieces. They had Santa and Mrs. Claus, snowmen, pumpkins, witches and ghosts.
Tragedy struck in 2016 when Gene Keith was diagnosed with cancer. The decision was made for Greg and Maria Keith to take over the operation. Today, the show is run by Maria, Greg and their two sons.
Gene and WiIlene passed away in 2020.
“This year we fulfilled the promise that Greg made to keep the show going for 50 years, and we did it,” said Maria Keith.
This year, another change is being made. The food truck “The Grumpy Pig” will be doing BBQ, and Skywalker Events will be doing the funnel cakes.
“The one thing that is said about our show is that it is like a family,” Keith said. “We have seen vendors have babies and grandbabies, graduate high school and college, get married and pass away.”
One such vendor was leather craftsman Ronald Waddell. Every year he would come, and Keith's two sons would run to help him set up his booth. He’d always give them a belt for helping out. They’d even help him take it all down. As he grew older, the boys helped more and more.
“He became like a grandpa to them,” Keith said. “When Mr. Waddell passed away, we all took it hard. But his son, Ron, and his wife, Ginger, now come to our show, still selling belts. He told his son that when he was gone and as long as we were doing the show, they had to promise to come to our show.”
When Greg and Maria Keith took over the show, they said they wanted to do something to let the vendors know they appreciated them.
“At the end of every show we hop on a golf cart with fresh, cold cut-up watermelon and take it to each vendor as they break down their booth,” Keith said. “We thank them for being a part of our show and tell them we hope to see them again next year.
“This show means so much to our family,” Keith added. “It is a time for us to see our vendor families and lots of other friends and family we don’t get to see a lot. We love to see people walking around, laughing and spending time with each other.”
Keith's Korner will be Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2-3 at 448 Highway 34 in Newnan.