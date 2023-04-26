On Tuesday, April 18, the CSG1_Amazon group spent the morning serving the community by volunteering with Keep Newnan Beautiful at the community garden off Spring Street. The group trimmed muscadine vines, raked up leaf debris, planted some new veggies, pulled weeds and added fresh mulch.
In the afternoon, the group helped install four pollinator gardens at Evans Middle School. Teacher Hunter Lee wanted to give his students the opportunity to learn outside and reached out to KNB with the goal to incorporate seventh grade science standards outside of the classroom.