20230902 Kate’s Club.png

Kate’s Club will accept the U.S. Surgeon General’s Medallion for its excellence in the public health field at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. on Sept. 18. It will be the first Georgia organization to be awarded the general medallion.

For 20 years, Kate’s Club has empowered grieving children, teens and their families, a need exponentially necessitated by the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Kate’s Club has served 20,000 individuals since 2003, with 10,000 of those since 2020.