Tracy Hoexter Photography

Jazz vocalist Karla Harris, who has made a career within the art form she loves for more than three decades and captivated audiences from Portland to Provence, France, will perform at the Nixon Centre for Performing and Visual Arts Sunday.

Critics say Harris’ art lies not only in expansive vocals but also in tapping into the emotion of a tune and delivering it fully. Bringing dynamic diversity and sophisticated nuance to the music, she remains respectful of a song’s roots.