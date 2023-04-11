Jazz vocalist Karla Harris, who has made a career within the art form she loves for more than three decades and captivated audiences from Portland to Provence, France, will perform at the Nixon Centre for Performing and Visual Arts Sunday.
Critics say Harris’ art lies not only in expansive vocals but also in tapping into the emotion of a tune and delivering it fully. Bringing dynamic diversity and sophisticated nuance to the music, she remains respectful of a song’s roots.
Her performance credits include events such as the Sarasota Jazz Festival, the Portland Jazz Festival, the Oregon Coast Jazz Party, the Nantucket Arts Festival, the Siletz Bay Music Festival, the Atlanta Jazz Party, the Atlanta Jazz Festival and a TED Talk.
She has performed for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts as part of the Arts Across America live performance series, and in 2022 was awarded a distinguished Jazz Road grant through the South Arts foundation.
Harris released her first CD, “Twice As Nice,” a collaboration with Tom Kennedy, in 2007. Featuring Kennedy’s arrangements, the recording is a collection of standards, including two songs each from favorite songwriters Jimmy McHugh, Cy Coleman, Harold Arlen, Johnny Mandel, Richard Rodgers and Burt Bacharach.
In 2012, Harris relocated to Atlanta. Through her work in Atlanta, she met Los Angeles-based pianist, composer, arranger Ted Howe, producer and arranger of her 2015 recording, “Karla Harris Sings the Dave and Iola Brubeck Songbook.”
The CD is the first-ever studio recording dedicated exclusively to vocal versions of 11 Dave Brubeck compositions, with lyrics written by his wife of 70 years, Iola Brubeck. It features Harris with Ted Howe, world-renowned bassist Tom Kennedy, jazz Hall-of-Fame drummer Dave Weckl and saxophonist Bob Sheppard. Karla’s versions of Brubeck classics such as “Take Five,” “Far More Blue” and “Trav’lin Blues” are heard on jazz radio internationally.
The project, released on Summit Records, received multiple reviews praising its conceptual approach and execution.
Harris’ latest album, released in early 2019, introduces the singer as a songwriter. The project, "Certain Elements," reached No. 44 on the prestigious Jazz Week chart. It includes a suite of original tunes alongside covers of songs written by Michel Legrand, Marilyn and Alan Bergman, Bill Withers, Jim Hall, Terry Kirkman and others, arranged especially for Harris by some of her closest colleagues.
Harris continues to perform regionally and nationally at top jazz venues and festivals, as well as for a variety of performing arts series and arts outreach events.
In addition to performing, writing and recording, she is an artist-in-residence with the dynamic Jazz Studies department at Kennesaw State University, teaching Applied Vocal Jazz to aspiring singers.
Tickets for Sunday’s 3 p.m. show are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors, available at www.thenixoncentre.net or by calling 770-254-2787.
The Nixon Centre is located at 1523 Lower Fayetteville Road in Newnan.