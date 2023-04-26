East Coweta High School’s ECHOStage players have a surprise for their audiences, and it’s made of many colors: red and yellow and green and brown and scarlet and black and ochre and peach …
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” runs Thursday-Saturday, April 27-29, at 7 p.m. each night on the main stage at the Nixon Centre for Performing and Visual Arts.
ECHS Theatre Director Scott Ondovchik has kept Joseph’s glorious coat – a centerpiece of the show – closely guarded, and he said he looks forward to the reveal.
“Our coat is phenomenal,” Ondovchik said. “It was handmade specifically for us.”
Ondovchick said “Joseph” is an intentional departure from last year’s darker, more intense “Chicago.”
“I was looking for something very different from ‘Chicago,’” he said. “This is almost the exact opposite. It’s very bright colors and a lot of upbeat numbers. It’s a lot of fun.”
The Andrew Lloyd Webber musical tells the Biblical story of Joseph, who was sold into slavery in Egypt by his jealous brothers and believed dead by his grief-stricken father, Jacob. Joseph, who has the gift of prophecy, becomes Pharaoh’s advisor, saves his family from starvation, forgives his brothers and is eventually reunited with his father.
The show features a wide range of musical genres, from calypso to country-western to disco, and includes a finale that usually gets audience members on their feet.
It’s a vocally demanding show because there is no dialogue, Ondovchik said, and it’s been a learning experience for his students.
“I think initially most of them had maybe heard of the show but probably didn’t know much about it,” he said. “‘Joseph’ is something that used to be done a lot, but it has kind of gone away. I want to expose students to all the different shows out there, and Andrew Lloyd Webber – whether you love him or hate him – is a powerhouse in the musical theatre world.”
And the students have been enthusiastic participants.
“Once we started getting into it, they just became more excited hearing the different songs and jumping into it,” Ondovchik said. “It’s a lot of fun.”
The show’s cast includes Andrés Rondón (Joseph), Leila Navarro (Narrator), Lynnia Seymour (Narrator), Zaxby Hinton (Pharaoh), Ian Russe (Potiphar/Gad), Audrey Rush (Potiphar’s wife/Zebulon), Alexander Rice (Jacob), Makayla Harper (Reuben), Anaya Reisman (Simeon), Anika Reisman (Judah), Willow Cleveland (Issachar/Camel), Olivia Rodriguez (Benjamin/Snake), Aspyn Sousa (Dan), Makinzie Staffon (Asher/Baker), Marianna Torres (Naphtali/Butler) and Vanessa Yuro as Levi.
Lizzy Klees, Emma Lamb and Anna Beth Shelnutt play the wives, with Eli Davis, Uma Jaar Read, Dakota Stone, Daphne Thomas and Kaylee Willoughby rounding out the ensemble.
Crew members include Garrett Mickle (stage manager); Emma Embry and Ashley Frank (assistant stage managers); Challaine Bass, Annslee Morris, Audra Nolan, Aili Teppo, Alevia Young and Alyssa Yuro (stage crew); Connor Milligan (tech director); and Elliott Bisard, Melissa Tidwell and Dee Dee Ross (tech crew).
Advance tickets for “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” are $12, available at https://echostage.booktix.com/, and $15 at the door. The Nixon Centre is located at 1523 Lower Fayetteville Road in Newnan.