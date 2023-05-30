Renee Jordan of Newnan recently celebrated her 104th birthday with family and friends, making it her fourth birthday as a centenarian.
According to www.statista.com, the number of people aged 100 and older (centenarians) in the U.S. in 2016 was 82,000, and that figure is expected to increase to 589,000 in the year 2060.
Jordan was born in Atlanta on May 26, 1919. She has two children, plus grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In a previous NTH interview, her daughter – who is also named Renee – said her mother is the last of her generation and the only one of her siblings still living.
“She’s the perfect example of a Southern belle,” Renee said in a previous NTH interview. “She’s just amazing. She’s so independent. For her 90th birthday, she bought herself a new Toyota.”
Renee said although her mother is very independent, she did give up driving on her own. She said her mother is retired from Sears and was widowed very young. She is also a huge Atlanta Braves fan.
Even at 104, Jordan is still quite healthy. She said the secret to longevity is staying connected to God.
“Everything will fall in place,” Jordan said. “God has been with me for 104 years.”
Jordan said she eats anything she wants, in moderation. Her favorite foods are chocolate, peanut butter, Pringles and ice cream.
As far as her family is concerned, Jordan said she raised her children to be “awesome.”
“They are still awesome,” she said. “I have a host of relatives and friends that I love dearly.”
Jordan celebrated her 104th birthday with her community, The Benton House in Newnan, on Friday.