Interactive Murder Mystery auditions at NTC May 30-31

Newnan Theatre Company will hold auditions for their original Interactive Murder Mystery “The Dusk Dimension: A Story of Pine Hills Estates” on Sunday, June 11, and Tuesday, June 13, starting at 7 p.m. both nights. Please note the auditions are not on consecutive days.
Imagine if you will, an ordinary neighborhood. The perfect picture of Americana. Everyone hustling and bustling about, not unaware of their friendly neighbors but engrossed enough in their own lives that there isn’t much time for deeper connections. But what if in this neighborhood existed a threat … a threat from another world?
Pine Hills Estates contains the prestigious denizens of Pine Hills, the perfect city. This neighborhood is also tasked with building an illustrious spaceship to travel the stars.
Between the fortunes of these citizens and one of their more esteemed neighbors, Dr. Roosevelt Esq. M.D., they are the only possible group of people in all of Pine Hill that could help their fellow countrymen reach for the cosmos.
This spaceship has drawn the interest of someone not of their world. They have been sabotaging the spaceship, causing problems in the neighborhood and instigating suspicion across all fine citizens of Pine Hills Estates. But … who?
The glowing example of an immaculate neighborhood seems to have everything, and everyone, perfectly in its place. But something is off. Someone is off. And it’s getting people killed.
In Interactive Murder Mysteries, actors have a specific scene order and plot points to follow, but all the dialogue is improvised. Audience members move around the sets to look for clues, ask the actors questions, and solve the murder(s).
Rehearsals will last from the middle of June through the middle of July. Performance dates are Friday and Saturday, July 21 and 22. Auditions will be held at Newnan Theatre Company, 24 First Ave.
The auditions will consist of improv games, audience participation exercises, and cold readings. Please arrive early to fill out an audition form.
Willow Armstrong - Newish to Pine Hills, only moved here five-ish years ago while other families have lived here for generations. She has had a storied and tragic life that has left a sorrowful mark but doesn’t let it define her. Confident, kind and focused on not fully fitting in with her neighbors. 50s or 60s.
Veronica - College student from out of town, here visiting her Aunt/Uncle Ruby/Rudy. Doesn’t like labels but is entirely a hipster. Best friends with Delphi. Majors in anthropology. Only friend of Willow. 18 years old.
Dr. Roosevelt Esq., M.D. - Tenured professor at Pine Hills University Community College, renowned for his studies in astronomy, law, medicine and physics. De facto and beloved leader of the neighborhood. Working to build the rocket ship for Pine Hills. Late 50s, early 60s.
Polly Jefferson - Gardener and T-Shirt maker extraordinaire. Lives the plant mom life proudly and tries to understand her husband's radio hobby, but it just goes over her head a little bit. Late 30s, early 40s.
Clay Jefferson - HAM Radio Operator with very few other hobbies. Constantly trying to contact something … or someone. Loves his wife’s gardening and makes an active effort to understand it and help her with it when he can. Late 30s, early 40s.
Lisa McKinley - Classic overworked and underappreciated mother of two. Best baker in all of Pine Hills. A bit of an “alcoholic.” Absolutely HATES birds. Mid- to late 40s.
Frank McKinley - Obsessed with birdwatching and nothing else. Constantly wearing binoculars. Would rather be with birds than with his family. When the birds aren’t around there are plenty of people that he likes to snoop on. Early 50s.
Terry McKinley - Wants to be just like their father. Tries to be a birdwatcher but is terrible at it. A bit of a dunce but very lovable. Late teens. Younger sibling of Casey.
Casey McKinley - Rebel without a cause. Hates Pine Hills, their family, and everything else in the world. Antisocial trickster and troublemaker that may warm up to anyone willing to help with their schemes. Late teens. Older sibling of Terry.
Walter/Wanda Truman - Classic ’80s Jazzercise lover. It’s all track suits, sweat and healthy living for them. Working very hard to get their adopted child Delphi to get out of the house and live their life. Early 20s.
Keith/Kelly Truman - Weight lifting lover. Constantly running around the neighborhood with their partner. It’s all about the gains. If they’re not working on lifting barbells, they’re working on trying to include Delphi in everything they do. Early 20s.
Delphi Truman - College student that discovered psychedelics while away and now believes in every conspiracy theory possible. Majors in astronomy. Oddly prophetic. Best friends with Veronica. Adopted child of the Trumans. 19/20 years old.
Old Man Harrison - Neighborhood’s beloved old man. Mostly quiet but always willing to lend a helping hand whenever anyone needs it. Mostly sits on his porch nowadays but always has a story to tell. 60s or 70s.
Ruby/Rudy Hayes - Aunt/Uncle of Veronica with eclectic interests in everything. Jack of all trades, master of none. Knows a little bit about everything and is obsessed with making sure everyone knows just how much smarter they are than others. If an HOA was ever voted for in Pine Hills, Ruby/Rudy would be president through simply wearing down their neighbors. Late 30s, early 40s.