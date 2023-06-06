Interactive Murder Mystery auditions at NTC May 30-31

Newnan Theatre Company will hold auditions for their original Interactive Murder Mystery “The Dusk Dimension: A Story of Pine Hills Estates” on Sunday, June 11, and Tuesday, June 13, starting at 7 p.m. both nights. Please note the auditions are not on consecutive days.

Imagine if you will, an ordinary neighborhood. The perfect picture of Americana. Everyone hustling and bustling about, not unaware of their friendly neighbors but engrossed enough in their own lives that there isn’t much time for deeper connections. But what if in this neighborhood existed a threat … a threat from another world?