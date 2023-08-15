Newnan Theatre Company opens its 46th season Thursday with “The Importance of Being Earnest.”
Newnan Theatre Company opens its 46th season Thursday with “The Importance of Being Earnest.”
Billed as Oscar Wilde’s “trivial comedy for serious people,” the play debuted in 1895 and became Wilde’s most enduring success.
Set in late Victorian London, it features Algernon Moncrieff (Matthew Cote), who is visited by his best friend and cousin Jack Worthing (Joey Mongelli), who has come from the country to propose to another of Algernon's cousins, Gwendolyn Fairfax (Megan Wiggins).
Under pressure from Algernon, Jack confesses to living an alternate life under the name of Ernest. As Jack, he lives in the country and responsibly dotes on his young ward, the heiress Cecily Cardew (Ashlynn Cox), and then assumes the identity of a libertine named Ernest in the city.
Soon, both men are using the same name in their wooing.
The play is a delight from the first cucumber sandwich on as Jack's double life catches up with him. The problems are resolved in an extremely charming and quite unexpected way as Jack and Algernon discover the importance of being earnest while answering to the name of Ernest.
“Our production of ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’ is much more than just a season opener,” said NTC Executive Director Mary Caroline Moore. “As a theatre, NTC is growing in so many ways. Last year, we featured actors new to NTC in six productions, and one new director. We have three new actors in ‘Earnest’ alone – Ashlynn Cox as Cecily, Callie Timme as Merriman, and Tonie Griffith as Lady Fairfax – and yet another new director, Craig Jones. We are also adding new patrons every week, as well as adding classes for adults in acting and Broadway dancing.”
The cast is rounded out by NTC veterans Andi Laaker as Miss Leticia Prism, Garrick Widdowson as Rev. Canon Frederich Chasuble and Ronald D. Grooms Jr. as Lane.
Performances are Aug.17-20 and Aug. 24-27 at 8 p.m. except Sundays, when shows begin at 3 p.m. All tickets are $15 on Thursdays. For other shows, tickets are $28 for adults; $20 for students and seniors 65 and older; and $15 for children under 10.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.newnantheatre.org/earnest or call 770-683-6282.
Newnan Theatre Company is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.