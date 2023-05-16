Newnan Theatre Company will hold auditions for “The Importance of Being Earnest” by Oscar Wilde Tuesday and Wednesday, May 30-31, from 7-9 p.m.
Directed by Craig Jones, “The Importance of Being Ernest” will be NTC’s season opener on the Mainstage Aug. 17-20 and Aug. 24-27.
Witty man’s man Algernon Moncrieff has just discovered that his bachelor wingman, John “Jack” Worthing, is leading a double life by being “Ernest” in the city and “Jack” in the country. Jack’s reason is he is trying to marry Algernon’s beautiful socialite cousin, Gwendoline, who has vowed to only marry a man named Ernest.
Algernon also learns that Jack is the guardian of young country heiress Cecily Cardew and decides to pay a surprise visit. Upon arrival at the country estate, Algernon meets and falls
in love with Cecily, who also has a desire to marry someone named Ernest.
While Jack and Algernon head to the country pastor to be christened Ernest before the day is done, Gwendoline suddenly arrives. Mistaken identity and side-eye sassiness ensues, leading the men to face their lies and unearth a family’s unsolved mystery.
Available roles:
MR. JACK “ERNEST 1” WORTHING: A bachelor with two different lives and names: John/ Jack in the country and Ernest in the city. Even though leading a double life, he still believes he is good and gentlemanly. Boy Next Door type but tends to get a bit high-strung and overdramatic when trouble arises.
MR. ALGERNON “ERNEST 2” MONCRIEFF: Jack’s close friend, and another bachelor who also leads a double life. Unlike Jack, he is more laid back with a quick-witted remark for everything. Thinks about his stomach – and getting on Jack’s bad side – a lot. A bit of a troublemaker.
MISS GWENDOLINE FAIRFAX: Algernon’s socialite cousin, and Jack’s love interest. A walking example of 1890s elegance and refinement. Sophisticated, intellectual, cosmopolitan yet pretentious. Speaks with decisive authority on what truly makes a person good.
MISS CECILY CARDEW: Jack’s young ward in the country. An average Edwardian girl who loves to write about everything and anyone. Sweet and charming with a good wit, and a bit of a wicked side she wants to explore.
LADY BRACKNELL: Algernon’s aunt, and Gwendoline’s domineering mother. We see where Gwendoline got her views on life from. Unlike Gwendoline, however, Lady Bracknell is cold, demanding, narrow-minded, and authoritative. What she says is the law, and woe to those who don’t follow it.
MISS LETICIA PRISM: Cecily’s spinster tutor. A bit of a Puritan in her beliefs; approves of Jack’s Christian charity to help his unfortunate brother. She is, however, forgetful at times and a big hopeless romantic, especially towards the local rector, whom she has a crush on.
REV. CANON FREDERICH CHASUBLE: The rector/ preacher on Jack’s country estate. A likable elder for Cecily and Jack, and especially to Miss Prism, whom he also harbors romantic feelings for. Able to see both sides of the situation and always optimistic.
LANE: Algernon’s servant at his flat. Lane knows about Algernon’s double-life, but keeps his mouth shut to keep his job. However, he isn’t afraid to throw out a jab every now and then to Algernon.
MERRIMAN: The housekeeper/main servant at Jack’s country estate.
Auditions will consist of reading excerpts from the play, which are included in the audition packet located at www.newnantheatre.org. Memorization is not necessary. Those auditioning can attend one or both days of auditions.
NTC will notify actors who have been cast via phone call. Auditions will be held at the Newnan Theatre Company, 24 First Ave. in Newnan.