More than 250 collector and performance cars, trucks and motorcycles will be displayed at the scenic Marimac Lakes in Senoia on Saturday for the Hot Rods for History Car Show.
The event benefits the Senoia Area Historical Society, which has recently taken on a renovation project replacing all siding, windows and doors in its museum.
Car enthusiasts will be able to view the collector and performance cars, trucks and motorcycles from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. behind the Senoia Branch Library located at 168 Pylant St.
There is no admission fee. However, those wishing to display a collector or performance car, truck or motorcycle are asked to register ahead for $20 per vehicle. Same day registration is also available for $25 per car, truck or motorcycle. Trophies will be awarded in 10 categories.
Food, beer and beverage trucks will be on site selling refreshments.
"This show is unique in that the show cars will be parked lakeside, offering a concourse style setting that expects to be an incredible view,” said Steve Maloy, SAHS president. “Unlike the fall show, the spring event does not have any age restrictions. We named the event 'Hot Rods for History,’ but all vehicles are welcome.”
It’s a great time to enjoy the spring weather and some awesome cars, he added.
"This will be one of the largest car shows in the early 2023 season, and certainly south of Atlanta. Senoia has a great car scene,” Maloy said. “Car owners are eager to get out and show off their cars after a long, wet winter."
The Senoia Area Historical Society is in the process of refurbishing its offices and museum in the historic Carmichael House, a circa 1870 home located at 6 Couch St. in the Historic District of Senoia. The exhibits in the museum span from Creek Indian Chief William McIntosh’s story in the 1800s to the movie and television industry display featuring the Walking Dead TV series that filmed in Senoia for over 10 years. The museum is open Fridays and Saturdays from 1-4 p.m.