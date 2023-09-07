Suicide sucks, but it is not inevitable.
Four times as many U.S. service members have died by suicide than in all post-9/11 combat combined, according to Thomas H. Suitt, III, in his 2021 study of suicide rates among veterans. Veterans are at a 57 percent higher risk of suicide than those who have not served, but it can be prevented.
Beneath the waves
The team at Operation Tackle Box understands the challenges combat veterans face and the importance of social connection in reducing this risk.
“We are operated by combat veterans, for combat veterans,” said founder Jacob Watkins.
Watkins served in the Army, including 14 months in Afghanistan, where he was injured.
“I went through a lot of stuff that no one should have to go through or see,” Watkins said.
Watkins said he struggled to reintegrate into civilian life and had difficulty finding organizations that understood the challenges he faced as a combat veteran.
Even finding assistance within the existing Veterans Affairs network was hard, he said.
“The government doesn’t distinguish between service and combat service, but there’s a huge difference,” Watkins said. “I was looking for solutions to give me a reason to get to the next day.”
He said his mind remained in combat mode, his mental health declined, and he struggled with thoughts of suicide.
So he went fishing.
“Fishing saved my life from suicide,” Watkins said. “There’s something about being out on the water. I didn’t have to look over my shoulder or worry about anybody walking up on me.”
Watkins found peace on the water and wanted to share it with other combat veterans, so he founded Operation Tackle Box.
Healin’ through Reelin’
Operation Tackle Box’s mission is simple: to help combat veterans heal through fishing, off-roading and other outdoor events designed to reduce PTSD and foster camaraderie.
The combat veteran population is more likely to be at risk for suicide because of what they faced during their service, Watkins said.
“We are the only combat-specific nonprofit that I know of in the South,” Watkins said, adding that one goal is to reduce the estimated 22 daily veteran suicides. “We are combatting the 22.”
The Operations Tackle Box team has spent the past eight years building connections.
“We started with a little bitty boat, taking a couple vets out on the lake,” Watkins said. “Now we take the veterans out fishing and are able to supply them with fishing gear and other tools they can take home with them.
Most disabled combat veterans can’t afford to drop more than $1,000 on gear, Watkins said, so Operation Tackle Box provides it for free.
“It lets them get out on the water and away from their demons long after an event ends,” he said.
In August, the group hosted its first deep-sea fishing trip to Florida. The six combat veterans on an all-expenses paid fishing trip.
The trips change lives, Watkins said, and that is what drives him to continue.
“About two years in, I had a veteran come to me and say, ‘Hey man, you saved my life,’” he said. “If I can help just one veteran, I’ve done my job – just one – and here we’ve helped almost 1,200.”
Operation Tackle Box is looking to become more accessible for disabled veterans.
“We’d love to have someone donate a wheelchair-accessible pontoon boat so we can take more veterans fishing, Watkins said”
The pontoon is just one of the big dreams he has for the organization.Watkins plans to offer deep-sea fishing trips every month if they can secure funding.
“We are hoping to raise another $10,000 in order to take our next group of veterans deep-sea fishing,” he said.
All donations directly benefitcombat veterans, according to Watkins. All Operation Tackle Box team members are unpaid volunteers.
One Team, One Fight
Watkins relies on partnerships with other nonprofits, such as June’s Second Chance Ranch, to help connect veterans with further healing, camaraderie and connection.
June’s offers equine therapy to veterans and others suffering from PTSD.]
Lindsey Wall, president of June’s, said she understands the challenges of PTSD better than most because she’s been there.
“They lack a sense of belonging when they come back, they leave this structured environment and come back, and they just don’t feel like they have a purpose anymore,” Wall said.
For Watkins and Wall, experiencing the same challenges as the populations they serve allows them to serve better.
“You’ve been through the same stuff, so there’s an instant connection,” Watkins said.
Watkins recognizes everyone’s story isn’t the same.
“Ten guys in the same fight experience it in 10 different ways,” he said.“I’ll take guys out who don’t want to talk. That’s okay. They get off that boat hours later, with no words spoken and give me a hug and say, ‘Thanks for the trip.’ For them, silence is the treatment.”
Figuring out what works might get uncomfortable, but that doesn’t deter Watkins.
If someone does want to talk, Watkins said, “Uncomfortable conversations make great friendships.” No topic is off-limits.
“If you can’t break open a veteran, you’ll never get to what started that crack in the first place.” That is where healing begins, Watkins said.
The new mission
“Ninety-nine out of 100 veterans get left behind when they come back from war,” Watkins said, adding that the lack of connectivity leaves many unsure of what comes next, placing them at a higher risk for suicide.
“Just because you put your uniform down after serving your country doesn’t mean you can’t put a new uniform on to help on the civilian side of things,” he said.
A good place to start is Warrior Wednesdays at RPM Full Service in Newnan each week, he said.
“Come out and join us and be around others who understand,” he said.
Social connections matter, but so does finding purpose.Watkins said he hopes to help veterans start their own businesses to give them a sense of purpose and provide for themselves.
Operation Tackle Box can help veterans connect to VA benefits and the G.I. Bill, and to navigate other veteran-specific programs.
“I don’t know all the answers, but I guarantee we can figure it out together,” Watkins said.
It is this connectedness that drives Watkins to help inspire others to take up the new mission.
“Our job now as combat veterans is to put on our new uniform and go serve our boys that can’t serve no more,” Watkins said.
He said Operation Tackle Box reaches across the void, from one war-torn combat veteran to another, and says, “Your new unit is us. You belong here.”
Watkins encourages combat veterans to reach out to him directly through the website or social media.
“Your message comes directly to me, and we can help get you connected,” he said.
For more information on Operation Tackle Box, visit www.operationtacklebox.org or connect with the organization on social media. Ten percent of all donations received prior to Sept. 20 will also benefit June’s Second Chance Ranch.
Note: The Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available 24/7 by texting or calling 988. The service is free and confidential to anyone experiencing a crisis. Veterans can text 838255 to 988, call 800-273-8255 or visit www.VeteransCrisisLine.net for further support.