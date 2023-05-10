Hats and Hooves raises record amount for local students

The annual Hats & Hooves Derby Affair held last weekend helped raise a recording-breaking amount of money for local students.
The gala, presented by Ritchie Brothers, Inc., centers around watching the Kentucky Derby, with food and drink, and auctions in front of the McRitchie-Hollis Museum & West Georgia campus in downtown Newnan. It benefits ELEVATE Coweta Students.
Five hundred people attended the event which raised a total of $175,000 which funds two major ELEVATE programs, on-campus site coordinator operations, and 50 + volunteer mentorship program which serves 28 schools in Coweta.
The organization places site coordinators in schools to support students who need additional assistance, and the coordinators serve as advocates for students. They help identify students in need of assistance and connect those students and their families to community resources to help remove obstacles to student success.
ELEVATE’s Site Coordinators serve as advocates for local students, focusing on attendance, behavior, and coursework. They also help identify students in need of assistance and connect those students—and family members—to community resources that can help remove obstacles to student success.
ELEVATE Executive Director Kevin Barbee said the event is the ultimate example of a community coming together to enrich the lives of students in our school system.
"We are extremely blessed to have the financial support of so many,” Barbee said. "It was a night to remember and we want to thank all those who attended and encourage them to become engaged with ELEVATE throughout the school year.”