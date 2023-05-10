Hats and Hooves raises record amount for local students

Hundreds of people helped raise $175,000 for local students at the annual Hats & Hooves Derby Affair last weekend. From left are Christina McKnight, Kate Grant, Amanda Newton, Kevin Barbee, Jessie Foreman, Mary Kilgore, Courtney Brawner, and Denise Buchanan. 

 

 Courtesy ELEVATE

The annual Hats & Hooves Derby Affair held last weekend helped raise a recording-breaking amount of money for local students.

The gala, presented by Ritchie Brothers, Inc., centers around watching the Kentucky Derby, with food and drink, and auctions in front of the McRitchie-Hollis Museum & West Georgia campus in downtown Newnan. It benefits ELEVATE Coweta Students.