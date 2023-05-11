The Business Women of Fayette and Coweta have announced the opening of the 2024 Grant Applications for Nonprofits. The organization is seeking nonprofits that serve in Fayette or Coweta counties to apply for this opportunity. The completed nonprofit applications are screened and reviewed through a competitive process.
The nonprofits chosen through this process will be the recipients of BWFC fundraising efforts during 2024. Since 2011, the BWFC has raised over $350,000 to give back to various charities.