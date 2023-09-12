A brand new walking tour of Senoia is now available for visitors and residents who want to learn more about historic Senoia.
Researched and written by members of the Senoia Area Historical Society’s Historic Homes Committee, the walking tour covers 18 of the city’s homes and businesses. The tour was funded by a grant from the Explore Newnan-Coweta (ENCI).
The WalknTours app offers immersive location aware walking tours navigated on a smartphone. Once the WalknTour app is downloaded, listeners are able to travel at their own pace and schedule.
The Senoia tour takes approximately one hour to complete, depending on the walking pace of the listener and the stops they make along the way.
Susan Stitt, who led the team that wrote the tour and applied for the grant – along with Hal Sewell, Bonnie Bobbit, Steve Maloy, Trey Baggarly, Maureen Schuyler and Maurice Ungaro – said she hopes visitors to Senoia will find the app a reasonably priced way to explore the beauty of Senoia’s history and architecture.
“Senoia gets lots of visitors who want to visit the Walking Dead locations, there are other tours in town that take care of those visitors,” Stitt said. “This tour is for those who come to Senoia for the beauty and charm of a historic Southern town. Being an audio tour, (it) allows visitors to listen as they walk and observe the beauty of Senoia. Being priced at just $6.99, it is a great value and hopefully just what history buffs are looking for.”
Tourgoers will hear tales of Southern charm, Indian chiefs, the big screen and zombies as they walk the streets of historic Senoia. They will learn about the connection between the Native American Creek Indians and Senoia’s town name, and about the settlers from South Carolina who helped to establish the city.
As they walk the streets of Senoia, those who take the tour can discover the heart and soul of this quaint southern town and observe the many architectural styles from the 1830’s through today, Sitt said.
The mission of the Senoia Area Historical Society is to secure, preserve, and promote the social and cultural history of the community. The SAHS Museum, located in the circa 1870 Carmichael House at 6 Couch Street in Senoia, recently underwent a significant interior and exterior renovation through the Carmichael Initiative.
The exterior siding of the building was replaced, duplicating the original style and materials that were used when the house was built. Additionally, the brick foundation pillars and underpinning were repaired.
An apartment that was previously used for storage was completely renovated and is now a rentable meeting room. The museum’s interior display rooms and a research library were also renovated and updated. The SAHS Museum is open Fridays and Saturdays from 1-4 p.m. For information about the SAHS please see the website at www.SenoiaHistory.com.
The Senoia WalknTour starts at the Senoia Welcome Center located at 68 Main Street. The Senoia WalknTour cost $6.99, with $2 of the proceeds going to the Senoia Area Historical Society and Museum.
To download the app, go to www.walkntours.com and search for the Senoia tour under the Southeast heading. The WalknTour app is available in the Apple App Store or at Google Play.