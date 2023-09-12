20230913 GPS
Photos courtesy Lori Kolbenschlag / Legacy Portraits

A brand new walking tour of Senoia is now available for visitors and residents who want to learn more about historic Senoia.

Researched and written by members of the Senoia Area Historical Society’s Historic Homes Committee, the walking tour covers 18 of the city’s homes and businesses. The tour was funded by a grant from the Explore Newnan-Coweta (ENCI).