Last Saturday, the Girl Scout Juniors of Troop 19394 held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and fundraising event at Newnan Coweta Humane Society’s Pokey's Place.
Mayor Keith Brady and Councilman George Alexander were in attendance.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
The news you’re reading was written by a local reporter, one of several employed by The Newnan Times-Herald.
For more than 155 years, The Newnan Times-Herald has been Coweta County’s source for independent, local news. We are dedicated to providing readers with accurate and unbiased community journalism.
Our newspaper is an independent, locally owned business with employees who live and work in the Coweta County area.
We ask that you please support our mission by becoming a subscriber for only 22 cents a day.
There aren’t many things 22 cents will buy these days, but you can buy verified, quality journalism that aims to cover the issues that concern you the most.
If you’re already a print subscriber, simply register and log in. There is no extra fee.
If you experience any difficulty accessing our website, please contact us immediately and we’ll ensure you’re taken care of.
The Newnan Times-Herald is here for you. Can you be here for us?
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Last Saturday, the Girl Scout Juniors of Troop 19394 held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and fundraising event at Newnan Coweta Humane Society’s Pokey's Place.
Mayor Keith Brady and Councilman George Alexander were in attendance.
This past year, the Juniors have been working on their Bronze Award, one of three High Awards for Girl Scouts of America, a 20-hour community service project they created. The girls transformed and rebranded a new "Cat Memorial" — an area behind Pokey's Place that was sadly called a "kitty graveyard" for kittens.
The group has worked tirelessly throughout this past year, clearing brush, cutting branches, planting plants, putting in a fence and archway and painting a vibrant mural on the back fence, according to Stephanie Skinner, Junior Troop Leader 19394.
“Mrs. Beth Griffin helped with scheduling, Mrs. Marge Counts (plants), Ms. Bette Hickman and Ms. Tammy Troyer of Young Artists Newnan who designed the mural based on the girls’ input,” Skinner said. “Special thanks to Sherwin Williams for paint donation, Beth Neely plant donation, Beth and Mason Griffin for Mason Griffin for stone paver donations.”
Pokey's Place needs include clumping cat litter, paper litter for kittens, kitten or cat food, Hill's Science Diet Sensitive Stomach and blue Dawn dish detergent.
Donations to Pokey's Place can be made at www.nchsrescue.org, mailed or dropped off (Monday-Friday) at 608 Highway 29 N., Newnan, GA 30263.