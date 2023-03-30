G.D. Hendrix was recently awarded a certificate of recognition and sincere appreciation for outstanding service and assistance that contributed to the advancement of the American Legion program and activities dedicated to God and country.
The award was presented by the Georgia POW/MIA Committee, Department of Georgia on Feb. 19, 2023.
Hendrix grew up on a small farm near the Arnco mill village, the second of seven children.
He went on to earn an associate’s degree from West Georgia College and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia.
He also completed the Marine Corps Officer Candidate School and the U.S. Army Officers Armor School. He studied at the Command and General Staff College and the Air War College.
He has been active in military organizations and in civic groups, including the Jaycees and Civitans. The city of Newnan presented Hendrix with a community service award in 1970.
For 15 years, Hendrix was a member of the Coweta County Zoning Appeals Board.
Hendrix began working for Prudential Insurance Company of America when he completed his active duty service for the U.S. Marine Corps. He retired from Prudential and the Army Reserves in 1984.
He’s a life member of the American Legion, Marine Corps League, Disabled American Veterans and a charter member of the Sons of the American Legion.
Hendrix has been a member of Sargent Baptist Church for 76 years where he’s served as a deacon, Sunday School Superintendent, teacher and royal ambassador.
He served as chaplain for the American Legion Post 57 Newnan for the past 30 years and served as chaplain for the fifth district American Legion for 29 years, 10 years as district chaplain and 10 years as state chaplain for the sons of the American Legion. He was elected as national chaplain in 2010-11 for the Sons of the American Legion.
Hendrix was named Coweta County’s Veteran of the Year for 2016.
GD will be 90 on his upcoming birthday on Aug. 4 but said that won't slow him down from continuing to help others.