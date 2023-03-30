20230401 GD Hendrix.jpg

G.D. Hendrix was recently awarded a certificate of recognition and sincere appreciation for outstanding service and assistance that contributed to the advancement of the American Legion program and activities dedicated to God and country.

The award was presented by the Georgia POW/MIA Committee, Department of Georgia on Feb. 19, 2023.