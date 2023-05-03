In the 1940s, children couldn’t wait for the latest Captain Marvel, Archie and Donald Duck “funny books” to hit the shelves.
Independent comic book stores across North America are seeing the same kinds of enthusiasm for modern offerings these days, with sales hitting an all-time high in 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“People were stuck at home with nothing to do, and they were looking for comics, board games, card games – anything that got them interacting with each other,” said Patrick Powers, manager of Superheroes Comics in Newnan.
But the demand for comics had been rising steadily far in advance of the pandemic. For two decades, the comic book industry has been partnering with independent comic book stores like Superheroes to celebrate Free Comic Book Day. The stores pay a nominal fee to participate in the promotional event, Powers said, and in return receive tens of thousands of comics to distribute at no charge to store visitors.
“Back then, they decided to do this as an introduction, to try and get people in the stores,” Powers said. “There were probably only 10 or 15 titles at that time. They produce them cheap, and the small cost to us is well worth having the big event that we have. It’s fantastic to see all the people who come in.”
Participating comic book stores are provided with offerings for a wide variety of ages and tastes, from Smurfs and superheroes to horror and video game-based comics. And Powers said he expects a crowd again this year, whether it’s existing fans or new ones – many of them children, the same demographic that once drove the Golden Age of comics.
“It’s fantastic to see everybody who comes out, even the little kids,” he said. “It’s just a great introductory forum.”
The event is heavily influenced by Marvel and DC movies, but even shows like “Stranger Things” have comic books now, Powers said. And the representation of characters in comic books appeals to a wide variety of ages and backgrounds, which Powers said accurately reflects the comic book community.
“They are extremely diverse,” he said. “And honestly, the diversity here of people who buy comics is just intense.”
Free Comic Book Day is held on the first Saturday in May each year, and Superheroes will be open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday to celebrate. The store will distribute several comics per visitor, Powers said, but the store also will have some special activities and guests to commemorate the day.
A Toy/ Pop Swap will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Representatives from MomoCon will be on hand from noon-3 p.m. to sell tickets to the anime/ gaming/ comic convention that will be held in Atlanta later this month. Local artists and a food truck will also make appearances.