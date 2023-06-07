Coweta County Administrator Michael Fouts has been designated a Credentialed Manager by the International City/County Management Association.
Fouts is one of more than 1,400 local government management professionals currently credentialed through the ICMA Voluntary Credentialing Program.
To receive the prestigious ICMA credential, a member must have significant experience as a senior management executive in local government; have earned a degree, preferably in public administration or a related field; and demonstrated a commitment to high standards of integrity and to lifelong learning and professional development.
“We are thrilled that Mr. Fouts has received the Credentialed Manager designation from ICMA,” Coweta County Board of Commissioners Chairman John Reidelbach said. “On behalf of the entire board of commissioners, we are incredibly proud of Mr. Fouts on this achievement. This voluntary credential demonstrates his commitment to local government leadership, high standards, integrity and continuous learning.”
Fouts has served as county administrator for nearly 10 years. Prior to this role, he was the assistant administrator and director of information technology for Coweta County, as well as network manager for LaGrange College.
Born in Clayton County, Fouts has resided in Coweta County for most of his life. He is a graduate of East Coweta High School and holds a BS in computer science and business from LaGrange College. He and his wife, Jane, have two teenage children and reside in Moreland.
“During my tenure as county administrator, I have strived to continue learning, engaging with all members of our team and collaborating with various partners to help the success of our community,” Fouts said. “Receiving ICMA’s Credentialed Manager designation is an honor to become one of approximately 1,400 local government professionals nationwide. This achievement was only possible through the ongoing support of the board of commissioners.”
ICMA’s mission is to advance professional local government through leadership, management, innovation and ethics and by increasing the proficiency of appointed chief administrative officers, assistant administrators and other employees who serve local governments and regional entities around the world.
The organization has 13,000 members in 27 countries, including educators, students and local government employees.