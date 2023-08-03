Flashback Friday: 1984

A Visit From The Sky - WXIA television news helicopter pilot Bruce Erion and cameraman Tracy Miller made a landing behind Unity Baptist Church on Smokey Road Thursday morning to visit the children of Unity Baptist Church kindergarten and their guests from the First Baptist kindergarten.

Erion pretends not to see a stuffed Smurf character hiding behind a small door at the top of the helicopter to the delight of the children.