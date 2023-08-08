Quite often in life, one must learn what they don’t want to do in order to discover what they do want to do.
It’s hard to imagine Nathan Metts doing anything else but helping feed people. As owner of Life of the South Catering, Metts said his passion for cooking wasn’t something he discovered on his own, but rather the byproduct of surrounding himself with successful, perceptive people.
Metts grew up in Lakeland, Ga., and began working at an early age. At 13, he was pulling tobacco during the summer. Two years later, he moved into the family business of cabinet making.
After graduating high school, he went into various industrial fields, working with electrical, pneumatics, and hydraulics.
“I did that for about seven years,” he said. “It was horrible.”
It wasn’t necessarily the workload, the hours, or the schedule, Metts said.
He was getting paid well by showing up to do a job he really didn’t have a passion for.
“You gotta have that if you're going to enjoy your job,” he said. “It’s got to feel like you're going to a second home when you leave in the morning.”
Metts got a taste for his future love during an annual Baxley Appling County Big Buck Contest where the large-scale event fed thousands of participants using a Buffalo Tro.
For a Buffalo Tro, a fire pit of oak, hickory or maple is lit and burned for three to four hours and then the coals are raked into a bed six to eight inches deep.
The steaks are placed directly on the coals and the intense heat cauterizes the pores in the meat, keeping the juices inside. The steaks are then “scraped” or “clinked” to remove coals before serving.
“I was amazed how many people they were able to feed and that really intrigued me,” Metts said.
Metts found himself volunteering to cook at various events around Lakeland, including a quail hunting event attended by local entrepreneur Larry Lee.
Lee was so impressed by what he ate, he asked Metts if he was interested in cooking for a living.
“I really hadn’t thought about it at that point, but I sure enjoyed doing it,” he recalled. “He offered me a scholarship and I took advantage of that opportunity.”
After completing his Culinary Arts degree from the Art Institute of Atlanta, Metts spent the next 12 years building his career as a professional chef. One opportunity led to another as he continued pursuing his passion, working in places like Callaway Gardens and Blalock Lakes, along with hundreds of events.
In May of 2021, Life of the South Catering opened its first market retail location and currently occupies a facility on Lee Street in downtown Newnan.
The storefront offers an intimate catering venue for small dinner parties, as well as a market for ready to cook casseroles, steaks, chicken salad, pimento cheese, and other delicious market food items.
Metts maintains his vision for a business that provides Southern hospitality, fresh food and an exceptional catering experience.
He’s currently focused on developing relationships with local farms. Metts said he prefers to use the best of the best, and Coweta County has some great resources.
This year, Life of the South was the 2023 Best of Coweta Winner for Best Catering Service.
Things are looking good for the company, and while Metts said he’d be interested in creating a restaurant someday, he isn’t in a hurry. Right now, he’s happy to watch life and opportunities unfold.
“It’s just weird how all those things just line you up to do what you want,” he said.