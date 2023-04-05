The Easter Bunny came early to the Grantville Branch Library as Pathways special needs adults from Newnan and Meriwether County commuted to Grantville on Thursday for an Easter egg hunt.
It was a “cracking” good time as the Pathway residents filled their bags up with goodies to take back home. Vans showed up a little before 10 a.m. to celebrate the springtime holiday, and it just goes to show that it is never too early to get into the Easter spirit.
As the vans wheeled up to 100 Park Drive in Grantville, it was hard to not notice the mishmash of bright colors scattered across the grounds of the library. The jocular Pathways’ adults scuttled across the lawn and into the library to get started on their Easter Excursion.
Assisted by the Pathways and library staff, the group was encouraged to design their own Easter bags to use for the upcoming egg hunt, a great mesh of two phenomenal organizations that bring smiles to members of many different communities.
Afterward, the 1,000 vibrant eggs were quickly gathered from the grounds of the library and cradled within their new Easter bags.
The group was elated to see the contents inside the plastic eggs. Golden eggs contained something with more liquidity. After the grounds were picked clean of all eggs, members of the group gathered back inside the library to break out into song with karaoke.
The Grantville Branch Library has and will continue to work along with the Pathways staff of Newnan and Meriwether County to provide unlimited fun for all kinds of special needs adults.