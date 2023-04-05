The Easter Bunny came early to the Grantville Branch Library as Pathways special needs adults from Newnan and Meriwether County commuted to Grantville on Thursday for an Easter egg hunt.

It was a “cracking” good time as the Pathway residents filled their bags up with goodies to take back home. Vans showed up a little before 10 a.m. to celebrate the springtime holiday, and it just goes to show that it is never too early to get into the Easter spirit.