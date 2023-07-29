For 46 years, the Sunrise on the Square 5K Race in downtown Newnan has attracted runners and walkers of all ages and skill levels.
Early registration for the popular Labor Day weekend event is available through Aug. 11, and participants are urged to fill out their paperwork before then to guarantee they will receive a Sunrise on the Square T-shirt.
This year’s race will be held on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 8 a.m. The route begins on the Court Square and takes runners through the streets of “The City of Homes,” where the scenery will feature historic neighborhoods and Newnan’s bustling commercial district.
Sunrise on the Square features a USA Track & Field-certified course with chipped timing and gives runners a diverse terrain, including long, flat sections and both uphill and downhill sections.
The annual race is sponsored by Main Street Newnan and proceeds will benefit the Newnan-Coweta Boys & Girls Club, which serves hundreds of local youths. The club’s programs focus on success in school, healthy living and leadership.
On-site race day registration and check-in for preregistered participants will be held from 6:30-7:30 a.m. Race packets will be available at Dragonfly Running Co., 10 Lagrange St., Newnan.
Free race day parking is available along downtown streets, and in the city of Newnan’s public parking lots, located at: 13 Lagrange St., 25 Lagrange St., 22 Spring St., 6 First Ave., 50 East Broad St., 65 East Broad St., 41 East Washington St. and 22 East Broad St.