Early registration is available through Aug. 11 for the Sunrise on the Square Road Race in downtown Newnan

For 46 years, the Sunrise on the Square 5K Race in downtown Newnan has attracted runners and walkers of all ages and skill levels.

Early registration for the popular Labor Day weekend event is available through Aug. 11, and participants are urged to fill out their paperwork before then to guarantee they will receive a Sunrise on the Square T-shirt.