Doug Kees may have a lot of irons in the fire, but he’s not too busy to play live for the fans who have named him the Best Local Musician for five years running.
The Doug Kees Band will play Below the Neck in Newnan on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. Fresh off the late-August release of the new single, “Autumn Roads,” and its accompanying mini documentary, the band will follow up with a free show at Napoleon’s Grill in Decatur on Sept. 14 at 8 p.m.
In a Jonathan Hickman-directed mini documentary on the making of his single – which follows two full-length solo albums, 2019’s “Roots and Boughs” and 2021’s “Eleven” – Kees talks about the origins of “Autumn Roads.”
The documentary garnered more than 500 views in its first week of release on YouTube.
Hickman also directed Kees’ “Sweetheart” video in 2022, but Kees said he was looking for something different this time around.
“I told him I’d be much more interested in watching a documentary than watching me pretend to play in front of a barn,” Kees said. “So he came to the studio in Atlanta, where we recorded, and shot some stuff while we were there.”
Kees frequently posts videos on Instagram of bits of original music – played live from his back porch, often with a coffee cup in close reach and a cameo or two by his pets. He said “Autumn Roads” began in a similar way.
“I woke up one morning and heard the first part in my head,” Kees said. “I went and got a cup of coffee and still heard it, so I figured I’d better get it down. So I grabbed a guitar and went out on the porch.”
What emerged is a twangy, upbeat meander through layers of sound, with a playout reminiscent of an Allman Brothers tune. The song features Chris Burroughs on drums and Kelly McCarty on bass, and it was engineered by Jeff Bakos. Art for the single is a dreamy autumnscape by Newnan artist David Boyd Jr.
Kees said “Autumn Road” incorporates a range of emotions, but it basically boils down to one.
“I think it’s just exhilaration,” he said. “At a certain point in your life, you’ve got everything going the way you want it, and it’s a whole lot to keep up with, right? You’ve got parents and kids and grandkids and friends … it sounds like that sort of mad rush and then the song doesn’t end. It’s just this ascension.”
Kees, who recently finished a short tour with the Michelle Malone Band in support of British icon John Waite, came back home to learn he had for the fifth year in a row been voted Best Local Musician by readers of Newnan-Coweta Magazine.
With the magazine’s September/October Music Issue featuring Kees hot off the presses, he decided to book a couple of Kees-centric shows.
“I said it would be a shame to have some positive attention and nothing to do with it,” Kees said with a grin.
It’s harder than it seems to carve out enough time for solo shows, between teaching and touring with Malone. Kees’ music school, Musicology, is expanding as demand for lessons grows. While Musicology is currently looking for a violin/strings instructor, a new but familiar name is now on staff.
Bassist Brian Bisky of the John Driskell Hopkins Band recently joined Musicology as an instructor, and his skill will be on display Sept. 13-14 when he joins Kees for his shows in Newnan and Decatur.