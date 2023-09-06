20230902 Doug Kees

Doug Kees, pictured at Musicology in Newnan, recently released his new single “Autumn Roads” and a mini documentary.

 Photo by Rebecca Leftwich

Doug Kees may have a lot of irons in the fire, but he’s not too busy to play live for the fans who have named him the Best Local Musician for five years running.

The Doug Kees Band will play Below the Neck in Newnan on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. Fresh off the late-August release of the new single, “Autumn Roads,” and its accompanying mini documentary, the band will follow up with a free show at Napoleon’s Grill in Decatur on Sept. 14 at 8 p.m.