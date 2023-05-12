20230513 Cyclist Rotary.jpg

Members from the Newnan Rotary Club hosted Katherine Thomas to learn more about her journey this summer. From left are Chris Doane, Thomas, Sandy Wisenbaker and Clay Neely.

Former Heritage student Katherine Thomas is gearing up to bike 1,700 miles this summer to create awareness of sex trafficking.

Thomas spoke to the Newnan Rotary Club on Friday as a member of the 2023 Pedal the Pacific team, which will be riding from Seattle to San Diego this summer to raise money and awareness for the fight against domestic trafficking.