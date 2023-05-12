Former Heritage student Katherine Thomas is gearing up to bike 1,700 miles this summer to create awareness of sex trafficking.
Thomas spoke to the Newnan Rotary Club on Friday as a member of the 2023 Pedal the Pacific team, which will be riding from Seattle to San Diego this summer to raise money and awareness for the fight against domestic trafficking.
Pedal the Pacific’s goal is to use bikes as a platform to raise awareness, educate peers, fundraise for leading nonprofits and develop leaders who believe that no voice is too small to make a difference.
The organization was created in 2017 by three women who wanted to create an impact after graduating college. They were all passionate about spreading awareness of sex trafficking and wanted to create a unique platform that would allow them to openly communicate their purpose.
Thomas and the team will spend seven weeks traveling 50 miles each day on their way south on bicycles. The group will either camp in a tent or stay with host families along the way.
Thomas has been training for the event since January and the group will begin its journey on June 7.