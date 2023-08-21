A new event sponsored by the Moreland Cultural Arts Alliance (MCAA) invites treasure hunters of all ages to join this scavenger hunt and to discover the remnants and relics of the past hidden in ‘plain sight ’ throughout Coweta County.
The “Hunt For Lost Treasure Of Coweta Seeks Gold” gives everyone the chance to find real gold.
While hunters will find cultural riches throughout the search, one treasure hunter will win the grand prize at the end of the hunt which is one Troy Ounce of gold. The value of gold varies; a troy ounce of gold at publication time is valued at $1,902.
Other hunters will be awarded additional prizes as well from a treasure chest at the end of the hunt.
The hunt begins on Friday, Sept 1, 2023, Labor Day Weekend, and it continues throughout the month.
Treasure hunters will find new clues on the website of MCAA: morelandadventure.com and on its Facebook page: Moreland Cultural Arts Alliance; new clues will be released on Fridays, September 1, 8, 15, and 22.
The prize winners will be announced on Saturday, September 30 at a finale event at the Hometown Heritage Museum: A Tribute to Lewis Grizzard (7 Main St. Moreland, Ga . 30259) beginning at 11 a.m.
Finale festivities include free admission, a chance to see new exhibits at the Moreland museums, light refreshments, and music. The names of all winners will be announced beginning at noon. Winners need not be present to win.
“Treasure hunters will search throughout Coweta County for historic architecture, unique structures archeological sites, nostalgic and quirky places and items, many of which are found in plain sight every day and we often pass by and miss,” according to Carol J. Chancey with the Moreland Cultural Arts Alliance.
Hunters can search individually and in groups.
The HUNT Is open for all ages and is inspired by the work of members of the former Moreland Community Historical Society members, Edward and Helen Wolak who created a guide to the ”Vanished Communities of Coweta County” documenting the early settlements in the area
which ultimately became the cities in the county.
The guide contains historic maps and loads of interesting details about lost places in Coweta. Treasure hunters may find this booklet helpful; free copies are available at the Hometown Heritage Museum Thursday – Saturday 10 am-3 pm or by appointment and at locations listed on the MCAA website (morelandadventure.com).
Treasure hunters may use books and resources found online, in county libraries, historical societies and they may quiz local history buffs for help deciphering the clues.