20230517 Quilts of Valor-April 1
Photo courtesy Barbara Pitkanen

Coweta Quilts of Valor awarded quilts to veterans at Fayetteville First United Methodist Church on April 1.

Pictured from left are William A. Beckwith, U.S. Army Active and Reserves 1964-1993 – Quilt pieced and bound by Joann Vereen and quilted by Sarah Parrott; Gordon Berry Burnett, U.S. Army 1968-1973 – Quilt pieced and bound by Colleen Foley and quilted by Pam Hayes; Edward Darwin, U.S. Navy 1965-1969 – Quilt (900th presented by Coweta Quilts of Valor) pieced and bound by Beverly Watkins and quilted by Pam Hayes; Julius Jan Klauss, U.S. Air Force 1963-1966 – Quilt pieced and bound by Karen Daniels and quilted by Jean Raines; and Rafus Middlebrooks, U.S. Army 1951-1953 – Quilt pieced and bound by Sharon Beaulieu and quilted by Sarah Parrott.