Coweta Quilts of Valor awarded quilts to veterans at Fayetteville First United Methodist Church on April 1.
Pictured from left are William A. Beckwith, U.S. Army Active and Reserves 1964-1993 – Quilt pieced and bound by Joann Vereen and quilted by Sarah Parrott; Gordon Berry Burnett, U.S. Army 1968-1973 – Quilt pieced and bound by Colleen Foley and quilted by Pam Hayes; Edward Darwin, U.S. Navy 1965-1969 – Quilt (900th presented by Coweta Quilts of Valor) pieced and bound by Beverly Watkins and quilted by Pam Hayes; Julius Jan Klauss, U.S. Air Force 1963-1966 – Quilt pieced and bound by Karen Daniels and quilted by Jean Raines; and Rafus Middlebrooks, U.S. Army 1951-1953 – Quilt pieced and bound by Sharon Beaulieu and quilted by Sarah Parrott.