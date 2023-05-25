At 6 feet, 5 inches tall, Nate Peterson was practically touching the clouds anyway, so it seemed logical he would pursue a career in aviation.
A Coweta County native who graduated from East Coweta High School – where he was an active member of the JROTC program – in 2017, U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Ian Nathaniel “Nate” Peterson earned his wings at Columbus Air Force Base in Columbus, Mississippi, on April 14.
It’s another major achievement in his exemplary career, the seeds for which were planted when he was a very young child.
Peterson’s love for all things military started early. His mother, Paige, recalls a young Peterson grabbing military books off the shelf and asking her to read them to him. He grew up hearing stories of his grandfather’s service in the U.S. Navy. By the age of 6, Peterson could recite specifics on the Navy’s USS Ticonderoga, an Essex-class aircraft carrier.
Paige said the Peterson family believes in service to the country and doing all you can do, that is a message that reverberated in Nate’s heart from a very young age. Hard work and dedication were deeply ingrained, she said.
A standout at East Coweta High School
At East Coweta High School, Peterson excelled in JROTC rifle team competition under retired Maj. Pete Merrill. In 2016, the team won and set a Marine Corps and Overall National Record at the National JROTC Air Rifle Championship.
Nate is a three-time Marine Corps JROTC national champion, although he credits Merrill and his teammates at the time – John Satterfield, Cayla McLeod and Tanner Whitehead – with the success of the team and with helping him to get to where he is now.
The lessons learned through his high school experience allowed him to prepare for the future he desired, Peterson said. He had thought that future included attending the U.S. Naval Academy, but fate had other plans.
At Peterson’s final high school competition, he was introduced to Launi Meili, the Air Force Academy’s shooting team coach, who also is a 1992 Olympic Gold Medalist. That simple introduction changed Peterson’s course from the Navy to the Air Force.
Peterson was nominated by then-U.S. Rep. Lynn Westmoreland, with the help of current State Sen. Matt Brass, who served as Westmoreland’s field representative at the time. Peterson said when Meili heard he had completed the rigorous application process and had already received the required congressional nomination, she recruited him on the spot.
A week later, Peterson received an acceptance letter from the highly selective U.S. Air Force Academy. According to a 2021 report, the acceptance rate for the academy is less than 11 percent – a fact that Peterson said he does not take for granted.
Despite doing very well in high school classes, Peterson said the academy was not an easy transition. The grueling pace left little free time, but he continued to shoot competitively for the next three years. In 2019, Peterson won the NJOSC Air Rifle Bronze Medal and made the National Junior Team, in addition to being on the Dean’s List for academic excellence.
Peterson averaged 16-hour days filled with mandatory class, shooting practice, formations, meals, homework and various other duties. Despite the demands, he said he would never exchange his experiences at the Academy for a “normal” college experience.
“I made some incredible friends that you can only make in hardship and embracing the suck together,” Peterson said. “I came out of the academy used to challenge and hardship, which most definitely prepared me for pilot training. It was a kick in the teeth that matured me for life ahead.”
Peterson graduated from the United States Air Force Academy in May of 2021, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering. He fondly recalls the graduation ceremony as “one of the coolest graduation ceremonies, where you throw your cap just as the Thunderbirds buzz the stadium.” The excitement lingered long after the ceremony closed, he said.
Training to take flight
After graduation, Peterson began his flight training at Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi.
“Military equipment, including planes, always seemed interesting to me,” he said. “The complexity and power that planes presented is what pulled me that direction in the end.”
Despite never having been in a cockpit prior to his flight training, Peterson said he immediately felt at home.
“For reasons I cannot describe, I knew it was what I wanted to do,” he said.
It might be genetic. Peterson says his father, Steve, served in the Air Force, working with F-111 aircraft, and he finds it humorous that his son ended up with the Air Force instead of the Navy as the younger man originally had planned.
As many aspiring military pilots do, Peterson initially trained in the T-6 Texan II, an aerobatic turbo-prop aircraft. He said he was instantly hooked.
“I will never forget the feeling of the 1,100-horsepower engine spooling up on my first takeoff,” Peterson said. “It felt like a sportscar launching off the line, and I was in full control from the first flight.”
His parents were in attendance for the April 14 ceremony in which he earned his wings, and they all celebrated his achievement.
“He loves being a pilot, and we are so proud,” Paige said, adding that she is grateful for the people in his life who have encouraged and assisted him along the way.
Peterson’s journey through the Air Force Academy and flight training comes with a service commitment of 10 years.
“Instead of money, I repay the Air Force with time,” he said.
But his journey also comes with a sobering cognizance. While Peterson said he loves what he does for a living, he also recognizes rising tensions throughout the world could change the nature of his work in an instant.
“I am afforded an incredible set of opportunities but have to be ready to make an ultimate sacrifice, as that is part of the job,” he said.
Words of wisdom for aspiring military pilots
What would Peterson tell other young people who are thinking of following the same path he has traveled?
“Start working hard early, surround yourself with quality, not quantity, and get used to failure,” he said, adding that his success was facilitated by people who invested in his life and encouraged him to work hard – his parents, coaches, advocates and teammates, especially.
“I am nothing special,” Peterson said. “I just had parents, mentors and friends who put me on a good line and let me run with it. Find your line and follow it, and I believe stuff will work out if you keep pulling yourself along it. I thank my parents and brother (Nick) for pushing me; Maj. Merrill for his coaching and advice; our neighbor, Judge Robert Stokely, for his help and encouragement; Matt Brass and Rep. Westmoreland for considering and granting me a nomination to multiple service academies; and everyone else who tolerated all the mistakes I made along the way.”
The trick is to surround yourself with quality people, he said.
“Aim for them to be better than you,” he said. “Hold yourself to their level and do not bring them down to yours.”
Above all, he said, don’t be afraid to make mistakes.
“Enable yourself to make many, many mistakes and learn to live with it,” Peterson said. “I think many today struggle with failure, and I am no exception. Humans are not perfect. I think part of mastering things is learning from mistakes.”
Peterson will continue his flight training over the next couple of months in the T-1A Jayhawk before he is assigned to a designated aircraft. He said he hopes to fly the C-146A Wolfhound, which supports U.S. Special Operations, or the Boeing KC-46 Pegasus, which is an air-to-air refueling tanker.
But regardless of the aircraft, “I am ecstatic to be a pilot and will happily sit in any cockpit grinning while I am flying,” Peterson said.
