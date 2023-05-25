At 6 feet, 5 inches tall, Nate Peterson was practically touching the clouds anyway, so it seemed logical he would pursue a career in aviation.

A Coweta County native who graduated from East Coweta High School – where he was an active member of the JROTC program – in 2017, U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Ian Nathaniel “Nate” Peterson earned his wings at Columbus Air Force Base in Columbus, Mississippi, on April 14.