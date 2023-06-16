The Coweta County Chapter of the NAACP in partnership with the City of Hope is hosting its second annual Night of Culture in remembrance of Juneteenth.
The Juneteenth Commemoration event will be held Monday, June 19, from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Old Moreland Mill, 7 Main Street, Moreland. The night will not only celebrate Juneteenth, but will also feature networking and community building. The attire is casual chic. The cost to attend is $50.
The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (N.A.A.C.P.)’s mission is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons. Its’ vision
For more information about the Coweta Chapter of the NAACP, visit
Juneteenth or June 19, marks the day enslaved African Americans in west Texas learned of their freedom. In 1863, during the American Civil War, Pres. Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, which declared more than three million slaves living in the Confederate states to be free, according to www.Britannica.com. More than two years would pass, however, before the news reached African Americans living in Texas. It was not until Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, that the state’s residents finally learned that slavery had been abolished, according to Brittanica.