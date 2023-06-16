20230617 Front NAACP.jpg

Dr. Cynthia A. Finney, president of the NAACP, Coweta County chapter, addresses the crowd at the inaugural Juneteenth event last June.

The Coweta County Chapter of the NAACP in partnership with the City of Hope is hosting its second annual Night of Culture in remembrance of Juneteenth.

The Juneteenth Commemoration event will be held Monday, June 19, from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Old Moreland Mill, 7 Main Street, Moreland. The night will not only celebrate Juneteenth, but will also feature networking and community building. The attire is casual chic. The cost to attend is $50.