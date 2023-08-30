Coweta-Fayette EMC’s Operation Round Up Foundation hosted its Third Annual Clays for Community Sporting Clay Shoot on Friday, Aug. 25 at Big Red Oak Plantation in Gay.
With help from the local community, the clay shoot tournament raised over $23,000 to help provide grants to non-profits and enhance educational opportunities for local students through CFEMC’s Operation Round Up Foundation.
The successful event included participation from 90 individuals from 24 teams competing to give back to the community. Overall winners include Walton EMC, First Place; RDJE INC, Second Place; and Gresco, Third Place.
The foundation was able to raise money from proceeds in the form of sponsorships and donations directly from 29 local businesses/individuals, including Accounting Resources, Ace Pole LLC, Brent Scarbourgh & Company, Coweta County Sheriff's Office, Coweta-Fayette EMC, Dale Relyea, Emerald Transformer, Enervision Inc., Gresco Utility Supply nc., Greystone Power, KAOD, Lee Hunter, Leidos, Newnan Utilities, North Georgia Concrete Inc., Piedmont Fayette, Piedmont Newnan, Pike Corporation, Pike Engineering, Oglethorpe Power Corporation, Relyco Security Resources, RDJE Inc., Rotary Corporation, Strack Inc., Southern Power, Southern States Bank, Survey & Ballot Systems, Turner & Associates Land Surveyors, and Walton EMC.
“The Operation Round Up Trust Board was pleased to host this successful event for the third year in hopes of raising additional funds for the foundation,” said Kelvin Thompson, chair of Coweta-Fayette Trust Inc. Board. “The funds raised from the event will be distributed directly to those in need and will allow us to enhance our community’s quality of life. Thank you to all those who came together to help give back to the communities we serve.”
Coweta-Fayette EMC’s Operation Round Up Foundation celebrated 30 years in 2023, and since its inception, the foundation has distributed more than $6.1 million in assistance to those in need within our local communities.
Founded in 1993, Operation Found Up offers Coweta-Fayette EMC members the opportunity to “round up” their bill to the next highest dollar amount, with the difference being contributed to a fund which is awarded to various individuals and organizations in need.