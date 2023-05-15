Coweta-Fayette EMC’s Operation Round Up Foundation hosted its Swing Fore Operation Round Up Golf Tournament on Thursday, May 11 at Newnan Country Club.
The tournament raised over $20,000 to help provide grants to non-profits and enhance educational opportunities to local students through CFEMC’s Operation Round Up Trust.
The successful event included participation from 26 teams competing to give back to the community. Overall winners include Mitchell’s Contracting and Sales, 1st Place; Southern States Bank, 2nd Place; and Oglethorpe Power, 3rd Place.
The Foundation was able to raise money from proceeds in the form of sponsorships and donations directly from 28 local businesses/individuals, including Accounting Resources, Chuck Johnson CPA PC, Clean Juice of Newnan, Enervision, Inc., Greg Wright, John Dunn, Key Promotions, KS Therapeutic Massage, Lindsey’s Inc., Oglethorpe Power, Faithworks USA, K.A.O.D., Marsh McClennan Agency, Mitchell’s Contracting and Sales, Newnan Utilities, Piedmont Fayette, Piedmont Newnan, Pike, Sanders Haugen & Sears PC, Southern Power, Relyco, Shepard Financial Services, Southcon, Southern States Bank, Strack, Inc., Tip Top Tree Service, True Natural Gas, and Warner, Hooper & Ramsey.
“We were excited to host our first-ever golf tournament in hopes of raising additional funds for the Operation Found Up Foundation” said Kelvin Thompson, Chair of Coweta-Fayette Trust Inc. Board. “The funds raised from the event will be distributed directly to those in need and allow us to enhance our community’s quality of life. Thank you to all those who came together to help give back to the communities we serve.”
Coweta-Fayette EMC’s Operation Round Up Foundation celebrated 30 years in 2023, and since its inception, the Foundation has distributed more than $6.1 million in assistance to those in need within local communities.
Founded in 1993, Operation Found Up offers Coweta-Fayette EMC members the opportunity to “round up” their bill to the next highest dollar amount, with the difference being contributed to a fund which is awarded to various individuals and organizations in need.