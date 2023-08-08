Coweta County Extension Coordinator and Agricultural & Natural Resources Agent Stephanie Butcher recently spoke at the meeting of the Newnan Rotary Club.
Butcher serves her community by educating an increasingly urban audience about the importance of agriculture
and protecting water quality. She and her staff work with more than 100 Master Gardener Extension Volunteers to help farmers and homeowners incorporate water wise landscapes
and successfully manage ornamental and vegetable gardens. The Newnan Rotary Club meets at the Newnan Country Club every Friday at noon. To learn more about the Rotary Club, visit www.newnanrotary.org.