20230506 Coweta County.png

The Coweta County Emergency Management Agency, in partnership with the Board of Commissioners and Newnan City Council, is excited to announce the next phase of the Tornado Assistance Program.

Phase 1A is aimed to help both unincorporated Coweta County and city of Newnan property owners impacted by the March 2021 tornado. The program will focus on removing standing damaged trees within 125 feet of residences. Up to $10,000 may be allocated per parcel based on the site assessment.