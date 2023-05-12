The Coweta County Emergency Management Agency, in partnership with the Board of Commissioners and Newnan City Council, is excited to announce the next phase of the Tornado Assistance Program.
Phase 1A is aimed to help both unincorporated Coweta County and city of Newnan property owners impacted by the March 2021 tornado. The program will focus on removing standing damaged trees within 125 feet of residences. Up to $10,000 may be allocated per parcel based on the site assessment.
Property owners who live in both unincorporated Coweta County and in Newnan are encouraged to fill out an application online here or in-person at either the Coweta County Administration Building (22 E. Broad St.) or Newnan City Hall (25 LaGrange St.). The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on Friday, June 16.
Following the deadline, staff will review the applications, perform onsite assessments and notify applicants if they are eligible.
During this time, staff will prequalify contractors through a bid and/or qualification process. Contractors are encouraged to apply via the County website once posted. Work to remove trees is expected to be completed during the summer of 2023.
The program was funded by the $1 million donation granted by the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency in December 2021 to help offset costs incurred by the tornado.
For additional information, please check out a Q&A on the next page.