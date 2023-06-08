The 46th annual Coweta Farmers Market opened for the season Saturday, June 3rd.
The market is located within the county recreational complex at the Asa Powell Expo Center, 197 Temple Avenue, Newnan, GA and will be open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Since first opening in 1977, the Coweta Farmers Market has been a place where local farmers can offer their fresh produce, meat and other items for sale to members of the community.
Throughout the season, vendors will be serving farm fresh eggs, local honey, local beef, tomatoes, corn, potatoes, squash, onions, radishes, carrots, kale, green beans, cucumbers, berries, cut flowers, jams, jellies, biscotti, bread, cakes, pies, plants and more. In addition to these homegrown goodies, local artisans will feature unique, handmade arts and crafts.
“We are truly a local farmers market,” says market coordinator Kim Ullom. “The farmers and vendors are from Coweta or neighboring counties and everything offered for sale must be grown or handmade by them and their families. Currently, we have a great selection of seasonal, early summer produce available. It won’t be long before you’ll find green beans, ripe tomatoes and homegrown sweetcorn too!”
If you are interested in becoming a vendor, vendor fees are $3.00/day, $5/week or $20/month and applications are available at www.ugaextension.org/coweta.
The Coweta County Farmers Market is coordinated by the University of Georgia’s Coweta County Cooperative Extension office. For more information, contact Kim Ullom at 470-593-6647.