Photos courtesy Kimberly Ullom

The 46th annual Coweta Farmers Market opened for the season Saturday, June 3rd.

The market is located within the county recreational complex at the Asa Powell Expo Center, 197 Temple Avenue, Newnan, GA and will be open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.